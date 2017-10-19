Active Biotech’s partner Teva presents new data on laquinimod for the treatment of multiple sclerosis at 7th joint ECTRIMS-ACTRIMS Meeting



Lund, October 19, 2017 – Active Biotech (NASDAQ STOCKHOLM: ACTI) today announces that the collaboration partner Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE and TASE: TEVA) will present new data on laquinimod, an investigational MS therapy in three presentations at the 7th Joint Congress of the European Committee for Treatment and Research in Multiple Sclerosis (ECTRIMS) and Americas Committee for Treatment and Research in Multiple Sclerosis (ACTRIMS) in Paris, October 25-28, 2017. For further information, please see www.tevapharm.com.

Teva-sponsored data on laquinimod include:

[P1.431] Transcriptomic Analysis of Disease Reversal in EAE: Comparison of Laquinimod and FTY-720 (Poster Session 1, October 26, 2017, 3:30 – 5:00 p.m.) H. Belinson, S. Barash, J. Kaye, E. Raymond, D. Laifenfeld, R. Laufer

[P13.233] CONCERTO: A Placebo-Controlled Trial of Oral Laquinimod in Patients With Relapsing-Remitting Multiple Sclerosis (Oral Presentation, Parallel Session 13 – Update on relapsing-remitting MS management, October 27, 2017, 3:04 – 3:16 p.m.) G. Comi, T.L. Vollmer, A. Boyko, P. Vermersch, T. Ziemssen, X. Montalban, F.D. Lublin, N. Sasson, Y. Dadon, J.R. Steinerman, V. Knappertz

[EP1778] Laquinimod Regulates Inflammatory Gene Induction in a Human Model of Reactive Astrogliosis (ePosters will be displayed for the duration of the congress; however, they will not be presented during specific sessions) C. Chapouly, J. Mariani, J. Zhang, N. Zach, G.R. John

About laquinimod

Laquinimod is a once-daily oral, investigational, selective aryl hydrocarbon receptor (AhR) activator targeting neurodegeneration and inflammation with a novel mechanism of action being developed for the treatment of relapsing-remitting MS (RRMS), primary-progressive MS (PPMS) and Huntington disease (HD).

Lund October 19, 2017

Active Biotech AB (publ)

Active Biotech AB (publ) (Nasdaq Stockholm: ACTI) is a biotechnology company with focus on neurodegenerative/ inflammatory diseases and cancer. Laquinimod, an orally administered small molecule with unique immunomodulatory properties, is in Phase 2 development for the treatment of primary progressive multiple sclerosis and Huntington’s disease. Anyara, cancer immunotherapy, previously in clinical Phase 1-2/3 development in patients with pancreatic-, lung- or renal cancer. Furthermore, commercial activities are conducted for the tasquinimod, paquinimod and SILC projects. Please visit www.activebiotech.com for more information.

