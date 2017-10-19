Breaking News
Home / Top News / Active Biotech’s partner Teva presents new data on laquinimod for the treatment of multiple sclerosis at 7th joint ECTRIMS-ACTRIMS Meeting

Active Biotech’s partner Teva presents new data on laquinimod for the treatment of multiple sclerosis at 7th joint ECTRIMS-ACTRIMS Meeting

Posted by: Nasdaq NewsFeed in Top News 4 mins ago

 

 
Lund, October 19, 2017 – Active Biotech (NASDAQ STOCKHOLM: ACTI) today announces that the collaboration partner Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE and TASE: TEVA) will present new data on laquinimod, an investigational MS therapy in three presentations at the 7th Joint Congress of the European Committee for Treatment and Research in Multiple Sclerosis (ECTRIMS) and Americas Committee for Treatment and Research in Multiple Sclerosis (ACTRIMS) in Paris, October 25-28, 2017. For further information, please see www.tevapharm.com.

Teva-sponsored data on laquinimod include:

[P1.431] Transcriptomic Analysis of Disease Reversal in EAE: Comparison of Laquinimod and FTY-720 (Poster Session 1, October 26, 2017, 3:30 – 5:00 p.m.) H. Belinson, S. Barash, J. Kaye, E. Raymond, D. Laifenfeld, R. Laufer

[P13.233] CONCERTO: A Placebo-Controlled Trial of Oral Laquinimod in Patients With Relapsing-Remitting Multiple Sclerosis (Oral Presentation, Parallel Session 13 – Update on relapsing-remitting MS management, October 27, 2017, 3:04 – 3:16 p.m.) G. Comi, T.L. Vollmer, A. Boyko, P. Vermersch, T. Ziemssen, X. Montalban, F.D. Lublin, N. Sasson, Y. Dadon, J.R. Steinerman, V. Knappertz

[EP1778] Laquinimod Regulates Inflammatory Gene Induction in a Human Model of Reactive Astrogliosis (ePosters will be displayed for the duration of the congress; however, they will not be presented during specific sessions) C. Chapouly, J. Mariani, J. Zhang, N. Zach, G.R. John

About laquinimod
Laquinimod is a once-daily oral, investigational, selective aryl hydrocarbon receptor (AhR) activator targeting neurodegeneration and inflammation with a novel mechanism of action being developed for the treatment of relapsing-remitting MS (RRMS), primary-progressive MS (PPMS) and Huntington disease (HD).

Lund October 19, 2017
Active Biotech AB (publ)

For further information, please contact:
Helén Tuvesson, President & CEO
Tel +46 46 19 20 95
Email: [email protected]

Hans Kolam, CFO
Tel +46 46 19 20 44
Email: [email protected] 
 

Active Biotech AB (publ) (Nasdaq Stockholm: ACTI) is a biotechnology company with focus on neurodegenerative/ inflammatory diseases and cancer. Laquinimod, an orally administered small molecule with unique immunomodulatory properties, is in Phase 2 development for the treatment of primary progressive multiple sclerosis and Huntington’s disease. Anyara, cancer immunotherapy, previously in clinical Phase 1-2/3 development in patients with pancreatic-, lung- or renal cancer. Furthermore, commercial activities are conducted for the tasquinimod, paquinimod and SILC projects. Please visit www.activebiotech.com for more information.

Active Biotech AB
(Corp. Reg. No. 556223-9227)
Box 724, SE-220 07 Lund, Sweden
Tel: +46 (0)46 19 20 00

The information was submitted for publication at 14.00 a.m. CET on November 19, 2017.

Attachments:

http://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/5a9cd221-29e6-448d-b714-270ec57c3746

Nasdaq NewsFeed

Nasdaq NewsFeed

GlobeNewswire, a Nasdaq company, is one of the world's largest newswire distribution networks, specializing in the delivery of corporate press releases financial disclosures and multimedia content to the media, investment community, individual investors and the general public.
Nasdaq NewsFeed

Latest posts by Nasdaq NewsFeed (see all)

Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2017, All Rights Reserved.