ACTIVE HEALTH FOODS, INC. COMPLETES "DREAM TEAM" BOARD OF DIRECTORS ADDING DRS. AUBREY AND OLIVER

Los Angeles, CA, June 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — ACTIVE HEALTH FOODS, INC. (OTC: AHFD) announces that Dr. Philip Lee Miller, of Monterey, California, and Dr. Aubrey Oliver in Jamaica, have joined AHFD’s subsidiary Bioidentical Hormones, Inc. (BIO) Board of Directors.

Dr. Philip Lee Miller, MD is the Founder, Medical Director and CEO of California Age Management Institute (formerly Los Gatos Longevity Institute) established in 1996. He has been in medical practice for over 45 years. Dr. Miller has become a recognized leader in Anti-Aging integrative medicine. This started with a past association with Dr. Julian Whitaker of the Whitaker Wellness Institute in Newport Beach, California. He is currently a charter member of the American Academy for Anti-Aging Medicine. He passed the first-ever Board Exams in Anti-Aging Medicine in December 1998. www.antiaging.com

Dr. Aubrey Oliver, Functional Medicine Doctor, Naturopathic Doctor, RBT & EMBA, based in Jamaica. Dr. Oliver is a Functional Medicine Physician who treats and lectures on Preventive, Regenerative, complementary and alternative health, while remaining a strong advocate for youth empowerment and development. He also practices Bioenergetics therapy, which helps many people have an alternative to surgery and pharmaceutical therapy that reverses a variety of disorders.

Joe Wallace, AHFD President, stated “The BIO Board of Directors and Scientific Board has the leading physicians and healthcare attorney in the Bioidentical Hormone Replacement Therapy medical industry totaling more than 35 years’ experience. They have trained and advised thousands of Anti-Aging Doctors worldwide. These are the all-stars in the Anti-Aging Medical field.”

Contact:
Joseph Wallace, President
Active Health Foods, Inc.
Email: Joe@jwallace.biz

About Active Health Foods, Inc.
Active Health Foods, Inc. (AHFD) recently acquired Bioidentical Hormones, Inc. and its subsidiary Australian Menopause Centre, in addition to continuing to develop its Etrnal Cosmetics skin care subsidiary. AHFD is focused on Healthcare and the Anti-Aging Medicine industry.

Forward Looking Statements
This press release may contain forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. These statements relate to future events or our future financial performance. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terminology including “could”, “may”, “will”, “should”, “expect”, “plan”, “anticipate”, “believe”, “estimate”, “predict”, “potential”, and the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology. While these forward-looking statements, and any assumptions upon which they are based, are made in good faith and reflect our current judgment regarding the direction of our business, actual results will almost always vary, sometimes materially, from any estimates, predictions, projections, assumptions or other future performance suggested in this Press Release.

