Active Health Foods, Inc. to Focus on Anti-Aging Business

Los Angeles, CA, June 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Active Health Foods, Inc. (OTC: AHFD) announced today that it has discontinued the previously announced business plans in the Energy Food Bars, Cannabis, and in the Coinchamp.com crypto-currency businesses. Effective last week, in conjunction with the acquisition of Bioidentical Hormones Inc. www.bio-hormones.com (BIO) and its wholly owned subsidiary, Australian Menopause Centre www.menopausecentre.com.au (AMC), AHFD shall focus only on the Anti-Aging Medicine Industry. Mr. Glen Bonilla, the former controlling shareholder and CEO, and Mr. Gregory Manos, are no longer affiliated with the Company.

AHFD will continue to operate and expand its skin care company, Etrnl Cosmetics, which has a unique chaga mushroom product for healthy skin. The Company will be making some significant additional announcements  soon regarding the specifics of the BIO and AMC businesses

Joseph Wallace, President of AHFD stated, “The healthcare and anti-aging industry is a multi-billion dollar global business. AHFD will be a leader in the scientifically proven Bioidentical Hormone Replacement Therapy (BHRT) medical field, which will allow people to live healthier lives. BHRT, along with our skin care business, will be the focus for AHFD moving forward.”

About Active Health Foods, Inc.

Active Health Foods, Inc., recently experienced a change of control with Los Angeles-based Entrepreneur Joe Wallace becoming CEO and Chairman.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. These statements relate to future events or our future financial performance. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terminology including “could”, “may”, “will”, “should”, “expect”, “plan”, “anticipate”, “believe”, “estimate”, “predict”, “potential” and the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology. While these forward-looking statements, and any assumptions upon which they are based, are made in good faith and reflect our current judgment regarding the direction of our business, actual results will almost always vary, sometimes materially, from any estimates, predictions, projections, assumptions or other future performance suggested in this report.  


