Advent of novel technologies such as artificial intelligence and cloud computing has raised the need for lightning-fast data transfer in data centers. This is expected to drive business opportunities in the global market

Wilmington, Delaware, United States, May 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Transparency Market Research Inc. – The global active optical cable market size stood at US$ 7.3 Bn in 2022 and is likely to reach US$ 14.2 Bn by 2031. The global industry is projected to grow at a CAGR of 7.7% between 2023 and 2031.

Rise in adoption of cloud-based services and applications is anticipated to drive the global active optical cable market. Increase in demand for high-speed data transfer in data centers is expected to drive market demand for active optical cable. Additionally, the market is growing as a result of the surge in usage of high-definition video and audio materials, which need to be sent through a fast connection.

Active optical cables (AOCs) and associated assemblies are utilized in various applications across several sectors, as they provide an alternative to traditional high-bandwidth optical solutions.

Increase in 5G network penetration in developing countries is also projected to support market development. Manufacturers are launching new items to broaden their product offerings, while also keeping abreast with the most recent active optical cable industry developments.

These high-speed data cables are regularly used in data centers as well as other high-speed computer settings to link switches, servers, and various other networking hardware. Additionally, they help transfer audio and video data across greater distances in consumer devices such as high-definition televisions.

Key Findings of Market Report

In terms of product type, the USB segment accounted for a sizable market share in 2022. USB interface supports a broad range of applications with various bandwidth requirements. It is also the most extensively used data transmission interface in consumer devices.

USB interface is used to link a variety of devices, including cameras, computers, and mobile phones. Gaming gadgets, music equipment, and other accessories all utilize the USB interface. As a result, data centers are experiencing a sharp increase in demand for USB interfaces for high-speed data transmission.

The IT & telecommunication end-use industry segment held around 30.0% market share in 2022. IT and telecommunication industry requires dependable and fast connection for applications such as online gaming, video conferencing, and cloud computing.

AOCs have a number of benefits over conventional copper cables, including longer transmission lengths, quicker data transfer rates, and larger bandwidth. As a result, AOC fiber cables have become an ideal option for these applications.

Global Active Optical Cable Market: Growth Drivers

The market for active optical cable is projected to grow, as cloud-based services and applications become more widely used. Usage of high-speed connection solutions to enable cloud-based services is rising in tandem with the demand for these services. AOC connections offer a more affordable and effective alternative than conventional copper cables to send vast volumes of data over greater distances with speed and reliability.

Active optical cables have become increasingly common in data centers over the past several years due to their superior performance over copper cables in terms of reliability, latency, and high-speed data transfer. As a result, there are now more suppliers selling active optical cables. This is opening up attractive market potential for active optical cable.

Global Active Optical Cable Market: Regional Landscape

According to market forecast, the market in Asia Pacific is anticipated to observe the highest growth rate between 2023 and 2031. Surge in demand for reliable connection and high-speed data transfer in countries such as Japan, India, and China is expected to drive growth of the market in Asia Pacific. Substantial investments inn 5G infrastructure are also being made in the region. This is anticipated to fuel industry growth.

Global Active Optical Cable Market: Key Players

Some of the key players in the global active optical cable market are

Japan Aviation Electronics Industry, Ltd

Shenzhen City Euroway Technology Co, Ltd

Sumitomo Electric Industries, Ltd.

Cosemi Technologies Inc.

Nitto Denko Corporation

Cisco System Inc.

Global Active Optical Cable Market: Segmentation

Product Type

InfiniBand

Ethernet

HDMI

USB

Serial Attached SCSI (SAS)

Display Port

PCI Express (PCIe)

Others

Bit Rate

2 Gbps – 40 Gbps

41 Gbps – 100 Gbps

101 Gbps – 400 Gbps

Above 400 Gbps

Form Factor

OSEP

QSFP DD

SFP DD

QSFP

CFP

SPF+

Others

Application

Data Center

High Performance Computing

Telecommunication

Enterprise Storage

Others

End-use Industry

IT & Telecommunication

Aerospace & Defense

Automotive & Transportation

Consumer Electronics

BFSI

Media & Entertainment

Retail

Industrial

Others

Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

Latin America

