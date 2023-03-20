Active pharmaceutical ingredients industry is anticipated to register 6.5% CAGR between 2023 and 2032 due to growing prevalence of chronic diseases and rising drug research and development activities.

Active pharmaceutical ingredients market value is estimated to surpass USD 453.5 billion by 2032, according to a new research report by Global Market Insights Inc.

The surging demand for generic drugs as the chief driver for the active pharmaceutical ingredients industry trends. For instance, chronic illnesses have a significant financial impact on the American healthcare system, further reducing the quality of life of millions of people. According to a CDC report, 6 out of 10 US citizens suffer from chronic diseases, which is the main source of disability and death in the country. This has propelled health expenses and increased the disease burden, which, in turn, is speculated to drive the progression for cost-effective solutions that address clinical needs.

Introduction of novel pharmaceutical ingredients to help infectious diseases segment gains

Active pharmaceutical ingredients market share from the infectious diseases therapeutic category is poised to expand at a 7% CAGR between 2023 and 2032. The segment revenue is attributable to the rise in infectious diseases in both humans and animals, as well as the development of novel active pharmaceutical ingredients for the treatment of these illnesses. For instance, in November 2022, Lonza, a biotechnology company, launched a new capsule solution, the Capsugel Enprotect, for intestinal drug delivery of acid-sensitive API.

Rising prominence of chemical synthesis to accelerate market landscape

The active pharmaceutical ingredients market is segregated based on synthesis into biological API, chemical-based API, and highly potent API (HPAPI). The report cites that the chemical-based API segment held more than 59% revenue share in the industry in 2022. The soaring usage of chemical synthesis in this API manufacturing can be attributed to recent developments in the fields of photoredox catalysis, electrochemistry, C-H activation, reductive coupling, and flow chemistry. In a research study, a direct C-H allylation of structurally diverse alcohols was combined for photoredox catalysis of pharmaceuticals and natural products.

Lower R&D costs to increase CDMO industry share

The active pharmaceutical ingredients market into CMO and CDMO. The CDMO segment is estimated to be worth more than USD 188.5 billion by 2032. Outsourcing projects are gaining popularity as they boost corporate profit margins and significantly lower the R&D costs for production. Thus, industry participants are adopting effective strategies to enhance their contract development and manufacturing service offerings, which is foreseen to drive segment expansion. To cite an instance, in July 2022, PharmaZell, a leading API supplier, and Novasep, a key CDMO, merged to form a CDMO and API manufacturer.

Easy access to medications to push OTC API drugs

Heavy demand for OTC API-made drugs, especially across developed nations. The OTC drug segment is projected to reach over USD 193 billion by the end of 2032. The segment growth is primarily aided by properties, such as easy access to medications, lower cost burdens, socioeconomic status, and unwelcoming medical facilities, among others, that spur the production of APIs and encourages firms to promote OTC medications. For instance, in March 2022, Taiho Pharmaceutical launched Harncare Bearberry Tablets, a second-class OTC drug for urine-related disorders.

Asia Pacific industry to benefit from cheap and bulk domestic API production

Asia Pacific active pharmaceutical ingredients market valuation was recorded at more than USD 57 billion in 2022 and is further anticipated to expand at over 7.5% CAGR from 2023 to 2032. The region is speculated to emerge as a key revenue hub for the global market owing to the cheap and efficient production of APIs as a result of large-scale manufacturing. The submission of more drug master files by various Indian pharmaceutical companies is playing a key role in the regional market value.

Lucrative mergers & acquisitions to remain a key growth strategy

The strategic landscape of the active pharmaceutical ingredients market is primed to observe profitable mergers & acquisitions, along with rigorous R&D initiatives by industry players. Some key participants involved in the active pharmaceutical ingredients industry report are Biocon Ltd., Divi’s Laboratories Limited, Procyon Life Sciences, EUROAPI, Cipla Ltd., Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd., and Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. among others.

