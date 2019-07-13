Active Wound Care Market To Reach Value of USD 2,300 Million by 2024: Zion Market Research

According to the report, the global active wound care market was valued at approximately USD 950 million in 2017 and is expected to generate revenue of around USD 2,300 million by end of 2024, growing at a CAGR of around 13.0% between 2018 and 2024.

New York, NY, July 13, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Zion Market Research has published a new report titled “Active Wound Care Market by Product Type (Synthetic Skin Grafts, Allograft, Xenografts, Amniotic Tissue Grafts, Collagen Dressings, and Growth Factors); by Wound Type (Surgical Wounds, Ulcers [Pressure Ulcers, Diabetic Foot Ulcers, Arterial Ulcers, and Venous Ulcers], and Other Wounds), and by End Users (In-Patient Facilities and Out-Patient Facilities): Global Industry Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis and Forecast, 2017 – 2024”.

According to the report, the global active wound care market was valued at approximately USD 950 million in 2017 and is expected to generate revenue of around USD 2,300 million by end of 2024, growing at a CAGR of around 13.0% between 2018 and 2024.

Disruption in the continuity of cells or anything which causes the separation of connecting tissue is termed as a wound. Wound healing is the restoration of that continuity. Some of the significant aspects propelling the expansion of active wound care market are rising government support such as funding for research activities, technological advancement in wound care product development, rising diabetic and geriatric population, and growing prevalence of chronic disease, increasing number of surgeries all over the world, and faster healing and recovery time are some of the key factors contributing towards the high growth of active wound care market globally.

Browse through 72 Tables & 33 Figures spread over 182 Pages and in-depth TOC on “Global Active Wound Care Market Size & Trends 2017 Analysis: Industry Type, Overview, Statistics and Forecast, 2024”.

Request Sample Report of Global Active Wound Care Market @ https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/sample/active-wound-care-market

To facilitate restoration of inherent healing mechanisms for the treatment of chronic wounds active therapies for wound care is required. The active wound management involves the application of a biologically active agent such as skin grafts, growth factor, natural or artificial skin substitutes, etc.

The cleaning of dead or infected tissues promotes faster healing of the wound on the skin. The extensive cleaning of a wound with the application of skin substitute or dressings promotes healing at a rapid pace. To manage the complex wounds, including surgical wounds, burns, diabetic wounds, etc., active wound care products are used. Complex wounds represent predominant challenges to the global healthcare systems because they are hard to heal. Active wound care products are rapidly substituting the traditional wound care products owing to their effectiveness and efficacy in managing wounds by enabling faster healing.

According to the NCBI, about 10% of the U.S. population is affected by diabetes, and about 25% of the population above 65 years is suffering from diabetes. The prevalence of chronic wounds specifically foot ulcers is growing in the diabetic population. Whereas about more than 90,000 adults are predictable to undergo a lower extremity amputation. The increasing geriatric population and rising prevalence of diabetes are expected to boost the growth of the active wound care market.

Request for PDF Brochure of This Report: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/requestbrochure/active-wound-care-market

However, strict regulation for product approval and high costs of treatment may hamper the growth of active wound care market.

In recent times, active wound care therapies are the most promising therapy for the treatment of chronic wounds. The pressure ulcers, diabetic foot ulcers, venous leg ulcers, surgical wounds, etc. are hard to heal by traditional dressings, and therefore numerous healthcare organizations are collaborating with research centers at national and international level.

The global active wound care market is segmented into product type, wound type, end user, and by geography. Based on product type, the market is segmented into synthetic skin grafts, allograft, xenografts, amniotic tissue grafts, collagen dressings, and growth factors. On the basis of wound type, the market is segmented into surgical wounds, ulcers, and other wounds. The ulcers segment is further sub-segmented into pressure ulcers, diabetic foot ulcers, arterial ulcers, and venous ulcers. Based on end users, the active wound care market is segmented into in-patient facilities and out-patient facilities.

Browse the full “Active Wound Care Market by Product Type (Synthetic Skin Grafts, Allograft, Xenografts, Amniotic Tissue Grafts, Collagen Dressings, and Growth Factors); by Wound Type (Surgical Wounds, Ulcers [Pressure Ulcers, Diabetic Foot Ulcers, Arterial Ulcers, and Venous Ulcers], and Other Wounds), and by End Users (In-Patient Facilities and Out-Patient Facilities): Global Industry Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis and Forecast, 2017 – 2024 “ report at https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/active-wound-care-market

North America is leading the active wound care market owing to favorable reimbursement policies, rising incidences of chronic wounds, and rise in geriatric population. Furthermore, large patient base suffering from diabetes associated with foot ulcers and pressure ulcer is also significantly contributing towards the high share of region in global active wound care market. According to the American Diabetes Association, in 2012, about USD 245 billion was the annual cost of diabetes including healthcare expenditure and workforce productivity. Diabetic foot is the one of most expensive chronic wound and it cost about USD 5,391 per patient according to New Cardiovascular Horizons (NCVH).

Europe is the second leading regional market and is expected to show significant growth in the years to come due to growing awareness about wound care management in geriatric population. Factors such as rising medical tourism, growing accessibility to healthcare facilities in the region, and rising incidences of chronic diseases is also expected to contribute to the growth of market in this region.

Inquire more about this report before purchase @ https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/inquiry/active-wound-care-market

The Asia-Pacific and Latin America market is projected to have the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Market growth is expected in China, India, Brazil, and other promising countries where the market penetration is just a fraction of the U.S. The organization also reported that, until 2012, Japanese women have the highest life expectancy around 87 years globally. Thus, the rise in life expectancy of the population in this region along with high demand for superior quality of life would escalates the demand for wound management products during in this region.

The report also includes detailed profiles of end players such as Smith and Nephew, Molnlycke Health Care AB, Integra Life Sciences Corporation, Baxter, Medtronic, ConvaTec Inc., Coloplast Corporation, Organogenesis Inc., KCI Licensing, Inc., Medline Industries, Inc., Avita Medical, Osiris Therapeutics, Inc., Cytori Therapeutics Inc., and Wright Medical Group N.V.

Request customized copy of report @ https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/custom/3238

This report segments the global active wound care market as follows:

Global Active Wound Care Market: Product Type Segment Analysis

Synthetic Skin Grafts

Allograft

Xenografts

Amniotic Tissue Grafts

Collagen Dressings

Growth Factors

Global Active Wound Care Market: Wound Type Segment Analysis

Surgical Wounds

Ulcers Pressure Ulcers Diabetic Foot Ulcers Arterial Ulcers Venous Ulcers

Other Wounds

Global Active Wound Care Market: End-User Segment Analysis

In-Patient Facilities

Out-Patient Facilities

Global Active Wound Care Market: Regional Segment Analysis

North America The U.S.

Europe UK France Germany

Asia Pacific China Japan India

Latin America Brazil

Middle East and Africa

About Us:

Zion Market Research is an obligated company. We create futuristic, cutting edge, informative reports ranging from industry reports, company reports to country reports. We provide our clients not only with market statistics unveiled by avowed private publishers and public organizations but also with vogue and newest industry reports along with pre-eminent and niche company profiles. Our database of market research reports comprises a wide variety of reports from cardinal industries. Our database is been updated constantly in order to fulfill our clients with prompt and direct online access to our database. Keeping in mind the client’s needs, we have included expert insights on global industries, products, and market trends in this database. Last but not the least, we make it our duty to ensure the success of clients connected to us—after all—if you do well, a little of the light shines on us.

Follow Us LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/zion-market-research

Follow Us Twitter: https://twitter.com/zion_research

Contact Us:

Joel John

244 Fifth Avenue, Suite N202

New York, 10001, United States

Tel: +49-322 210 92714

USA/Canada Toll Free No.1-855-465-4651

Email: [email protected]

Website: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com