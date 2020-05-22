Activists call for Hong Kong to rise up against new security laws

Hong Kong activists called on Friday for people to rise up against Beijing’s plans to impose national security legislation in the city, prompting alarm that the new laws could erode its freedoms through “force and fear”.
