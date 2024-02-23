When the Alabama Supreme Court ruled that frozen embryos are considered children under state law, its chief justice had a higher authority in mind.
By citing verses from the Bible and Christian theologians in his concurring opinion, Chief Justice Tom Parker alarmed advocates for church-state separation, while delighting religious conservatives who oppose abortion.
Human life, Parker wrote, “cannot be wrongfully destroyed without incurring the wrath of a holy God, who views
