Actor and Environmentalist, Adrian Grenier, to Deliver Keynote on Technology and Sustainability at Questex’s Sensors Converge

Grenier, an environmentalist, UN Environment Goodwill Ambassador, Investor and star of Netflix’s Clickbait and HBO’s Entourage, will address the role tech has in forging a more sustainable future during keynote; Event unveils impactful sustainability initiatives and content programming

NEW YORK, April 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Questex and the Fierce Technology Group today announce Adrian Grenier will deliver the keynote address “Technology & Sustainability: Working Together for a Better Future” at Sensors Converge 2022 . Sensors Converge takes place June 27-29 at the McEnery Convention Center in San Jose, California. Register here .

In addition to his role in Hollywood, Grenier is a leading advocate for integrating sustainability into everyday life. He currently serves as an Environment Program Goodwill Ambassador for the UN and created Earth Speed – a docu-series on environmental innovators who are solving real problems, aiming to show how both personal development and environmental innovations can contribute to a better world. He is also the co-founder of the multi-media platform SHFT.COM, an online space for people to connect, acquire, and interact in a more sustainable and conscious manner.

“At Sensors Converge, we’re taking action to create a more sustainable future, as well as provide education on how our attendees can be inspired to make a difference,” said Charlene Soucy, Senior Director, Sensors Converge. “We are excited to welcome Adrian Grenier who has been leading the way for both consumers and companies to strive for innovation through tech and product design for sustainability.”

As part of Sensors Converge’s commitment to sustainability, the event is partnering with Lune, whose mission is to make every product and service climate positive by default and connects communities with high quality carbon projects that are driving measurable climate impact. As part of the partnership, Sensors Converge will direct a portion of all conference pass fees paid to the North America Forestry Projects. This project helps to preserve sustainable land management practices, as well as protect wildlife habitat, promote education, and provide employment in local communities throughout North America. Additional sustainability initiatives include:

Cleantech Startup Review presented by the Cleantech Council

Conference track dedicated to Environmental Sensors & Sustainability

ESG focused editorial coverage on Fierce Electronics and newsletters

and newsletters Showcase of companies who are solving for sustainability through technology on the Expo Floor

Strategic plan and communications with the McEnery Convention Center to implement specific environmental measures at the event

Reduction of print collateral through use of event mobile apps and digital communications

Read full details on Sensors Converge’s commitment to sustainability here .

Sensors will be co-located with Embedded Technologies Conference & Expo , Autonomous Technologies Conference , and Metaverse Global Congress .

Sensors Converge offers several registration options, including the All-Access Pass, which provides access to the entire event, Conference passes to Sensors and co-located events, and the Expo Hall Pass, which offers access to the Expo Hall. Early bird rates end Friday, April 29. For more information, visit: https://www.sensorsexpo.com/register .

For exhibit or sponsorship opportunities, click here .

Stay connected with Sensors Converge on Facebook , LinkedIn , and Twitter .

About Sensors Converge

Sensors Converge ( www.sensorsconverge.com ), formerly known as Sensors Expo & Conference, got its start 37 years ago bringing together the design engineering community to network, share ideas, and define the future roadmap for the sensors industry. Sensors Converge is part of the Fierce Technology Group, a division of Questex, which also produces the Embedded Technologies Expo & Conference, Autonomous Technologies Conference, Best of Sensors Awards, Fierce Electronics, Fierce Sensors, Fierce AutoTech, and Fierce EmbeddedTech, as well as daily content and newsletters on Fierce Electronics at www.fierceelectronics.com .

About Questex

Questex helps people live better and longer. Questex brings people together in the markets that help people live better: travel, hospitality and wellness; the industries that help people live longer: life science and healthcare; and the technologies that enable and fuel these new experiences. We live in the experience economy – connecting our ecosystem through live events, surrounded by data insights and digital communities. We deliver experience and real results. It happens here.

Media Contact

Sonal Patel

Sensors Converge

sonal@sonal.io