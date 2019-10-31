Actor Cuba Gooding Jr, already facing a criminal case over accusations he touched a woman’s breasts in a bar and pinched another’s buttocks in a nightclub, has been charged in connection with a third woman, his lawyer said on Wednesday.
Latest posts by Reuters News (see all)
- Twin Southern California wildfires menace Reagan Library, Getty Museum, homes - October 30, 2019
- Actor Cuba Gooding Jr charged with unlawfully touching third woman: lawyer - October 30, 2019
- Malaysian financier Jho Low ready to address other issues after U.S. settlement - October 30, 2019