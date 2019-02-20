Actor Jussie Smollett classified as suspect in criminal investigation

“Empire” actor Jussie Smollett is being classified as a suspect in a criminal investigation by Chicago Police for filing a false police report stating he was attacked in a hate crime, police spokesman Anthony Guglielmi said on Twitter on Wednesday.
