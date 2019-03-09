Actor Jussie Smollett indicted on 16 counts of lying to Chicago police

A grand jury in Chicago has returned a 16-count felony indictment against television actor Jussie Smollett, accusing him of falsely reporting to police that he was the victim of a hate-crime assault, according to court documents made public on Friday.
