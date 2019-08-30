Actress Valerie Harper, who won four Emmy awards playing a budding feminist who battled her insecurities with humor and sarcasm on “The Mary Tyler Moore Show” and her own sitcom, died on Friday, the New York Times reported. She was 80.
Latest posts by Reuters News (see all)
- U.S. and China will meet in September, Trump says, but tariff hikes remain - August 30, 2019
- Actress Valerie Harper of ‘Mary Tyler Moore show,’ dies at 80: New York Times - August 30, 2019
- Slowing and strengthening, Hurricane Dorian worries Florida - August 30, 2019