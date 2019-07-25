Breaking News
Home / Top News / Actua Announces Liquidating Distribution

Actua Announces Liquidating Distribution

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 2 mins ago

Company will distribute $1.36 per share to stockholders

RADNOR, Pa., July 25, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Actua Corporation announced today that it will make a liquidating distribution of $1.36 per share to its stockholders of record as of July 29, 2019; payment of the liquidating distribution will be made on August 2, 2019.  The aggregate distribution of approximately $43.5 million is being made in light of the recent receipt of additional cash related to sale of certain minority holdings and the resolution of outstanding liabilities on financial terms more favorable than originally anticipated. 

Actua intends to make additional liquidating distributions to its stockholders from time to time as it monetizes its minority assets; however, Actua cannot predict with certainty the amount and timing of any additional liquidating distributions.  Based on the information currently available to it, the Company now believes that the estimated additional distributions following the $1.36 liquidating distribution will be in the range of between $0.28 and $0.61 per share.

Information regarding any future stockholder distributions will be publicly disclosed through Current Reports on Form 8-K and company press releases.

Safe Harbor Statement under Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995
The statements contained in this press release that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements involve certain risks and uncertainties, including, but not limited to, the valuation of our remaining non-cash assets by analysts, investors and other market participants, the effect of economic conditions generally, developments in the markets in which our remaining minority-held businesses operate, the impact of any potential acquisitions, dispositions or other strategic transactions (including in connection with the negotiation, execution and consummation thereof), our ability to manage capital resources effectively, our ability to monetize our remaining minority investments and otherwise execute on our plan of dissolution, and other risks and uncertainties detailed in Actua’s filings with the SEC. These and other factors may cause actual results to differ materially from those projected.

Investor inquiries:
R. Kirk Morgan
Actua
610.727.6900
[email protected]  

GlobeNewswire

GlobeNewswire

GlobeNewswire,is one of the world's largest newswire distribution networks, specializing in the delivery of corporate press releases financial disclosures and multimedia content to the media, investment community, individual investors and the general public.
GlobeNewswire

Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)

Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2019, All Rights Reserved.