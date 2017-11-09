Actua Reports Third Quarter Financial Results

RADNOR, Pa., Nov. 09, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Actua Corporation (Nasdaq:ACTA) (“Actua”) today reported its results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2017. Based on the execution of definitive agreements for the sale of Actua’s stakes in Bolt, FolioDynamix and VelocityEHS (as previously announced on September 25, 2017), along with other relevant factors, it has been determined that the relevant criteria for “held-for-sale” classification and “discontinued operations” presentation were met on September 30, 2017. Accordingly, the financial results and financial positions of Bolt, FolioDynamix and VelocityEHS are presented as discontinued operations in Actua’s consolidated financial statements for all periods presented.

Actua’s consolidated financial statements are contained in this release and are also available in Actua’s Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q, which was filed with the SEC on November 9, 2017. As a reminder, Actua will not be hosting a third quarter earnings conference call in light of the pending sale transactions described above.

About Actua

Actua Corporation (Nasdaq:ACTA), the multi-vertical cloud company, brings the power of the cloud to vertical markets and processes. Actua is pioneering the second wave of the SaaS revolution – the vertical wave – by growing cloud businesses that are transforming their markets. With over 700 employees delivering unrivaled domain knowledge, agility and responsiveness to our customers, Actua’s rapidly growing vertical cloud businesses are positioned to lead this wave. For the latest information about Actua and its brands, please go to www.actua.com.

Safe Harbor Statement under Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995

The statements contained in this press release that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements involve certain risks and uncertainties, including, but not limited to, risks associated with our ability to compete successfully in highly-competitive, rapidly-developing markets, the valuation of public and private cloud-based businesses by analysts, investors and other market participants, our ability to deploy capital effectively and on acceptable terms, the effect of economic conditions generally, capital spending by our customers, our ability to retain existing customer relationships and revenue streams and secure new ones, developments in the markets in which we operate and our ability to respond to those changes in a timely and effective manner, the availability, performance and security of our cloud-based technology, particularly in light of increased cybersecurity risks and concerns, our ability to retain key personnel, our ability to successfully integrate any acquired business, the impact of any potential acquisitions, dispositions, share repurchases or other strategic transactions (including in connection with the negotiation, execution and consummation thereof), our ability to have continued access to capital and to manage capital resources effectively, our ability to satisfy the closing conditions for the sales of our businesses described above, our ability to monetize our remaining minority investments for sufficient value and other risks and uncertainties detailed in Actua’s filings with the SEC. These and other factors may cause actual results to differ materially from those projected.

Actua Corporation Consolidated Statements of Operations (In thousands, except per share data) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended

September 30, Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2017 2016 2017 2016 Revenue $ — $ — $ — $ — Operating expenses Cost of revenue — — — — Sales and marketing — — — — General and administrative 6,186 5,313 19,607 18,280 Research and development — — — — Amortization of intangible assets — — — — Impairment related and other — (3 ) — 42 Total operating expenses 6,186 5,310 19,607 18,322 Operating income (loss) (6,186 ) (5,310 ) (19,607 ) (18,322 ) Other income (expense): Other income (loss), net 192 2,842 3,846 2,888 Interest income 107 24 381 92 Income (loss) before income taxes and noncontrolling interests (5,887 ) (2,444 ) (15,380 ) (15,342 ) Income tax benefit (expense) — — — — Income (loss) from continuing operations (5,887 ) (2,444 ) (15,380 ) (15,342 ) Income (loss) from discontinued operations, net of tax (1,018 ) (8,649 ) (9,003 ) (24,692 ) Net income (loss) (6,905 ) (11,093 ) (24,383 ) (40,034 ) Less: Net income (loss) attributable to the noncontrolling interests (424 ) (1,019 ) (1,369 ) (2,888 ) Net income (loss) attributable to Actua $ (6,481 ) $ (10,074 ) $ (23,014 ) $ (37,146 ) Amounts attributable to Actua common shareholders: Net income (loss) from continuing operations $ (5,887 ) $ (2,444 ) $ (15,380 ) $ (15,342 ) Net income (loss) from discontinued operations (594 ) (7,630 ) (7,634 ) (21,804 ) Net income (loss) attributable to Actua common shareholders $ (6,481 ) $ (10,074 ) $ (23,014 ) $ (37,146 ) Basic and diluted net income (loss) per share: Income (loss) from continuing operations attributable to Actua common shareholders $ (0.19 ) $ (0.06 ) $ (0.49 ) $ (0.42 ) Income (loss) from discontinued operations attributable to Actua common shareholders (0.02 ) (0.21 ) (0.24 ) (0.59 ) Income (loss) attributable to Actua common shareholders $ (0.21 ) $ (0.27 ) $ (0.73 ) $ (1.01 ) Shares used in computation of basic and diluted net income (loss) per common share attributable to Actua common shareholders 30,641 36,776 31,335 36,943

Actua Corporation Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (In thousands) (Unaudited) September 30, December 31, 2017 2016 ASSETS Cash and cash equivalents $ 33,604 $ 76,530 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 546 476 Assets held for sale 349,200 182,649 Total current assets 383,350 259,655 Fixed assets, net 59 93 Intangible assets 700 700 Cost method businesses 17,473 17,250 Other assets 147 147 Non-current assets held for sale – 175,873 Total Assets $ 401,729 $ 453,718 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY Accounts payable $ 298 $ 1,108 Accrued expenses 1,860 1,734 Accrued compensation and benefits 636 710 Liabilities held for sale 73,638 70,227 Total current liabilities 76,432 73,779 Non-current liabilities held for sale – 8,597 Total Liabilities 76,432 82,376 Redeemable noncontrolling interests 5,961 5,858 Total Equity 319,336 365,484 Total Liabilities, Redeemable noncontrolling interests and Equity $ 401,729 $ 453,718

Actua Corporation Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (In thousands) (Unaudited) Nine Months Ended September 30, 2017 2016 OPERATING ACTIVITIES – Continuing Operations Net income (loss) $ (24,383 ) $ (40,034 ) (Income) loss from discontinued operations, net of tax 9,003 24,692 Adjustments to reconcile net loss to cash used in operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 83 100 Equity-based compensation 9,495 9,824 Impairment related and other — (42 ) Other (income) loss, net (3,846 ) (2,888 ) Changes in operating assets and liabilities Prepaid expenses and other assets (68 ) 1,147 Accounts payable (809 ) (155 ) Accrued expenses 111 (651 ) Accrued compensation and benefits (74 ) (796 ) Other liabilities — (32 ) Cash flows provided by (used in) operating activities (10,488 ) (8,835 ) INVESTING ACTIVITIES – Continuing Operations Capital expenditures (52 ) (11 ) Proceeds from sales/distribution of ownership interests 3,846 4,454 Ownership acquisition, net of cash acquired (223 ) (700 ) Cash flows provided by (used in) investing activities 3,571 3,743 FINANCING ACTIVITIES – Continuing Operations Purchase of treasury stock (30,434 ) (9,533 ) Tax withholdings related to equity-based awards (2,896 ) (1,570 ) Financing activities with discontinued operations, net (2,564 ) (10,637 ) Cash flows provided by (used in) financing activities (35,894 ) (21,740 ) Effect of exchange rate on cash and cash equivalents (115 ) (41 ) Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents from continuing operations (42,926 ) (26,873 ) Discontinued Operations Cash flows provided by (used in) operating activities 5,582 (4,710 ) Cash flows provided by (used in) investing activities (1,327 ) (6,766 ) Cash flows provided by (used in) financing activities 2,893 4,010 Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents from discontinued operations 7,148 (7,466 ) Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period – discontinued operations 20,834 21,961 Less: cash and cash equivalents at end of period – discontinued operations 27,982 14,495 Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 76,530 54,352 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $ 33,604 $ 27,479

