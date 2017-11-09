Breaking News
Home / Top News / Actua Reports Third Quarter Financial Results

Actua Reports Third Quarter Financial Results

Posted by: Nasdaq NewsFeed in Top News 7 mins ago

RADNOR, Pa., Nov. 09, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Actua Corporation (Nasdaq:ACTA) (“Actua”) today reported its results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2017.  Based on the execution of definitive agreements for the sale of Actua’s stakes in Bolt, FolioDynamix and VelocityEHS (as previously announced on September 25, 2017), along with other relevant factors, it has been determined that the relevant criteria for “held-for-sale” classification and “discontinued operations” presentation were met on September 30, 2017.  Accordingly, the financial results and financial positions of Bolt, FolioDynamix and VelocityEHS are presented as discontinued operations in Actua’s consolidated financial statements for all periods presented.

Actua’s consolidated financial statements are contained in this release and are also available in Actua’s Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q, which was filed with the SEC on November 9, 2017.  As a reminder, Actua will not be hosting a third quarter earnings conference call in light of the pending sale transactions described above.

Please see Actua’s website at www.actua.com for more information on Actua, its businesses and its third quarter 2017 results.

About Actua

Actua Corporation (Nasdaq:ACTA), the multi-vertical cloud company, brings the power of the cloud to vertical markets and processes.  Actua is pioneering the second wave of the SaaS revolution – the vertical wave – by growing cloud businesses that are transforming their markets.  With over 700 employees delivering unrivaled domain knowledge, agility and responsiveness to our customers, Actua’s rapidly growing vertical cloud businesses are positioned to lead this wave.  For the latest information about Actua and its brands, please go to www.actua.com. 

Safe Harbor Statement under Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995

The statements contained in this press release that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.  These forward-looking statements involve certain risks and uncertainties, including, but not limited to, risks associated with our ability to compete successfully in highly-competitive, rapidly-developing markets, the valuation of public and private cloud-based businesses by analysts, investors and other market participants, our ability to deploy capital effectively and on acceptable terms, the effect of economic conditions generally, capital spending by our customers, our ability to retain existing customer relationships and revenue streams and secure new ones, developments in the markets in which we operate and our ability to respond to those changes in a timely and effective manner, the availability, performance and security of our cloud-based technology, particularly in light of increased cybersecurity risks and concerns, our ability to retain key personnel, our ability to successfully integrate any acquired business, the impact of any potential acquisitions, dispositions, share repurchases or other strategic transactions (including in connection with the negotiation, execution and consummation thereof), our ability to have continued access to capital and to manage capital resources effectively, our ability to satisfy the closing conditions for the sales of our businesses described above, our ability to monetize our remaining minority investments for sufficient value and other risks and uncertainties detailed in Actua’s filings with the SEC.  These and other factors may cause actual results to differ materially from those projected.

 
 Actua Corporation
 Consolidated Statements of Operations
(In thousands, except per share data)
(Unaudited)
                   
      Three Months Ended
 September 30,		   Nine Months Ended
September 30,
      2017   2016   2017   2016
                   
 Revenue   $     $     $     $  
                   
 Operating expenses                
   Cost of revenue                
   Sales and marketing                
   General and administrative   6,186     5,313     19,607     18,280  
   Research and development                
   Amortization of intangible assets                
   Impairment related and other       (3 )       42  
    Total operating expenses   6,186     5,310     19,607     18,322  
   Operating income (loss)   (6,186 )   (5,310 )   (19,607 )   (18,322 )
                   
 Other income (expense):                
   Other income (loss), net   192     2,842     3,846     2,888  
   Interest income   107     24     381     92  
                   
 Income (loss) before income taxes and noncontrolling interests (5,887 )   (2,444 )   (15,380 )   (15,342 )
                   
 Income tax benefit (expense)                
                   
 Income (loss) from continuing operations (5,887 )   (2,444 )   (15,380 )   (15,342 )
 Income (loss) from discontinued operations, net of tax (1,018 )   (8,649 )   (9,003 )   (24,692 )
 Net income (loss)   (6,905 )   (11,093 )   (24,383 )   (40,034 )
   Less: Net income (loss) attributable to the noncontrolling interests (424 )   (1,019 )   (1,369 )   (2,888 )
 Net income (loss) attributable to Actua   $ (6,481 )   $ (10,074 )   $ (23,014 )   $ (37,146 )
                   
 Amounts attributable to Actua common shareholders:              
 Net income (loss) from continuing operations $ (5,887 )   $ (2,444 )   $ (15,380 )   $ (15,342 )
 Net income (loss) from discontinued operations (594 )   (7,630 )   (7,634 )   (21,804 )
 Net income (loss) attributable to Actua common shareholders $ (6,481 )   $ (10,074 )   $ (23,014 )   $ (37,146 )
                   
 Basic and diluted net income (loss) per share:                
Income (loss) from continuing operations attributable to Actua common shareholders   $ (0.19 )   $ (0.06 )   $ (0.49 )   $ (0.42 )
Income (loss) from discontinued operations attributable to Actua common shareholders   (0.02 )   (0.21 )   (0.24 )   (0.59 )
 Income (loss) attributable to Actua common shareholders   $ (0.21 )   $ (0.27 )   $ (0.73 )   $ (1.01 )
                   
Shares used in computation of basic and diluted net income (loss) per common share attributable to Actua common shareholders   30,641     36,776     31,335     36,943  
                   

 
 Actua Corporation
 Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
(In thousands)
(Unaudited)
           
      September 30,    December 31,
      2017   2016
           
 ASSETS      
   Cash and cash equivalents $ 33,604     $ 76,530  
   Prepaid expenses and other current assets 546     476  
   Assets held for sale 349,200     182,649  
     Total current assets 383,350     259,655  
   Fixed assets, net 59     93  
   Intangible assets 700     700  
   Cost method businesses 17,473     17,250  
   Other assets 147     147  
   Non-current assets held for sale     175,873  
     Total Assets $ 401,729     $ 453,718  
           
 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY      
   Accounts payable $ 298     $ 1,108  
   Accrued expenses 1,860     1,734  
   Accrued compensation and benefits 636     710  
   Liabilities held for sale 73,638     70,227  
     Total current liabilities 76,432     73,779  
   Non-current liabilities held for sale     8,597  
     Total Liabilities 76,432     82,376  
   Redeemable noncontrolling interests 5,961     5,858  
   Total Equity 319,336     365,484  
     Total Liabilities, Redeemable noncontrolling interests and Equity $ 401,729     $ 453,718  
           

 Actua Corporation
 Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
(In thousands)
(Unaudited)
  Nine Months Ended September 30,
  2017   2016
OPERATING ACTIVITIES – Continuing Operations      
Net income (loss) $ (24,383 )   $ (40,034 )
(Income) loss from discontinued operations, net of tax 9,003     24,692  
Adjustments to reconcile net loss to cash used in operating activities:      
Depreciation and amortization 83     100  
Equity-based compensation 9,495     9,824  
Impairment related and other     (42 )
Other (income) loss, net (3,846 )   (2,888 )
Changes in operating assets and liabilities      
Prepaid expenses and other assets (68 )   1,147  
Accounts payable (809 )   (155 )
Accrued expenses 111     (651 )
Accrued compensation and benefits (74 )   (796 )
Other liabilities     (32 )
Cash flows provided by (used in) operating activities (10,488 )   (8,835 )
INVESTING ACTIVITIES – Continuing Operations      
Capital expenditures (52 )   (11 )
Proceeds from sales/distribution of ownership interests 3,846     4,454  
Ownership acquisition, net of cash acquired (223 )   (700 )
Cash flows provided by (used in) investing activities 3,571     3,743  
FINANCING ACTIVITIES – Continuing Operations      
Purchase of treasury stock (30,434 )   (9,533 )
Tax withholdings related to equity-based awards (2,896 )   (1,570 )
Financing activities with discontinued operations, net (2,564 )   (10,637 )
Cash flows provided by (used in) financing activities (35,894 )   (21,740 )
Effect of exchange rate on cash and cash equivalents (115 )   (41 )
Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents from continuing operations (42,926 )   (26,873 )
Discontinued Operations      
Cash flows provided by (used in) operating activities 5,582     (4,710 )
Cash flows provided by (used in) investing activities (1,327 )   (6,766 )
Cash flows provided by (used in) financing activities 2,893     4,010  
Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents from discontinued operations 7,148     (7,466 )
Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period – discontinued operations 20,834     21,961  
Less: cash and cash equivalents at end of period – discontinued operations 27,982     14,495  
Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 76,530     54,352  
Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $ 33,604     $ 27,479  
               

Investor inquiries:
Karen Greene
Actua
Investor Relations
610.727.6900
[email protected]

Nasdaq NewsFeed

Nasdaq NewsFeed

GlobeNewswire, a Nasdaq company, is one of the world's largest newswire distribution networks, specializing in the delivery of corporate press releases financial disclosures and multimedia content to the media, investment community, individual investors and the general public.
Nasdaq NewsFeed

Latest posts by Nasdaq NewsFeed (see all)

Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2017, All Rights Reserved.