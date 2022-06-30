Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Top News / Acuity Brands Announces Election of Dr. Marcia J. Avedon to the Board of Directors

Acuity Brands Announces Election of Dr. Marcia J. Avedon to the Board of Directors

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 31 mins ago

Marcia J. Avedon Photo

Marcia J. Avedon, Ph.D., Acuity Brands, Inc. Board Member
Marcia J. Avedon, Ph.D., Acuity Brands, Inc. Board Member

Atlanta, June 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — ATLANTA, June 30, 2022 – Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE: AYI) (the “Company”) announced today that, effective June 29, 2022, the Board of Directors (the “Board”) approved an increase in the size of the Board from 10 to 11 members and elected Marcia J. Avedon, Ph.D. as an Independent Director. Dr. Avedon will serve on the Governance and Compensation and Management Development Committees. She will serve for a term that will expire at the Company’s next annual meeting of stockholders.

Dr. Avedon most recently served as Executive Vice President, Chief Human Resources, Marketing and Communications Officer for Trane Technologies PLC, where she was responsible for all global human resource and reputation management strategies and functions. Dr. Avedon has over two decades of expertise in leadership development, talent and succession management, executive compensation, brand building, organizational development, corporate governance, Environmental, Social and Governance strategies, and large-scale organization and culture changes.

Neil M. Ashe, Chairman, President, and Chief Executive Officer, commented, “We are pleased that Dr. Marcia Avedon has agreed to join our Board. She has strategic business experience in the industrial space and has demonstrated consistently that she can build companies that compound shareholder wealth. We look forward to having her expertise in human capital, communications, and public affairs on our Board as we continue our progress on our business transformation.”

About Acuity Brands

Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE: AYI) is a market-leading industrial technology company. We use technology to solve problems in spaces and light. Through our two business segments, Acuity Brands Lighting and Lighting Controls (“ABL”) and the Intelligent Spaces Group (“ISG”), we design, manufacture, and bring to market products and services that make a valuable difference in people’s lives. We achieve growth through the development of innovative new products and services, including lighting, lighting controls, building management systems, and location-aware applications.

Acuity Brands, Inc. achieves customer-focused efficiencies that allow the Company to increase market share and deliver superior returns. The Company looks to aggressively deploy capital to grow the business and to enter attractive new verticals. 

Acuity Brands, Inc. is based in Atlanta, Georgia, with operations across North America, Europe, and Asia. The Company is powered by approximately 13,500 dedicated and talented associates. Visit us at www.acuitybrands.com.

# # #

Investor Contact:
Charlotte McLaughlin
Vice President, Investor Relations
(404) 853-1456
investorrelations@acuitybrands.com

Media Contact:
Candace Steele Flippin
Chief Communications Officer
candace@acuitybrands.com

Attachment

  • Marcia J. Avedon Photo

GlobeNewswire
Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)
Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2022, All Rights Reserved.