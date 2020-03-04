Breaking News
Acuity Brands Appoints Dianne Mills as Chief Human Resources Officer

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News

Atlanta, March 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE: AYI) announced today that Dianne Mills has joined the company as its Chief Human Resources Officer.  Ms. Mills will be responsible for all aspects of Acuity Brands’ global human resource strategy including leadership development, talent management, and compensation and benefits.  

Mills most recently served as principal at Mills Consulting, where she worked closely with multiple Fortune 100 companies to realize business objectives through leadership development, executive coaching, top team alignment, and performance.  Prior to Mills Consulting, she worked on the executive team at Walmart eCommerce as SVP, People. In this role, she transformed the HR model for scale, including the implementation of a new digital HR systems architecture. She designed and implemented highly competitive compensation and rewards enhancements and established development programs and tools to enable associate growth opportunities. Her career background also includes positions with PayPal and Bank of America, where she held leadership roles in a wide range of HR disciplines.  Mills has a bachelor’s degree in finance from Virginia Tech.

“I am excited that Dianne has decided to join our team,” said Neil Ashe, President and Chief Executive Officer of Acuity Brands, Inc.  “Dianne has a passion for developing high performing teams and will continue to build on the strong culture in place at Acuity to ensure we attract, develop and retain exceptional talent.” 
                                                                                                                                        

Mills will be based in Georgia. She replaces Karen Holcom, who also held responsibility for human resources over the past 14 months, and now serves as SVP and Chief Financial Officer for the company.

About Acuity Brands  

Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE: AYI) is the North American market leader and one of the world’s leading providers of lighting and building management solutions. With fiscal year 2019 net sales of $3.7 billion, Acuity Brands currently employs approximately 12,000 associates and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia with operations throughout North America, and in Europe and Asia. The Company’s products and solutions are sold under various brands, including Lithonia Lighting®, Holophane®, Aculux®, American Electric Lighting®, A-Light™, Antique Street Lamps™, Atrius®, Cyclone™, DGLogik™, Distech Controls®, DTL®, eldoLED®, Eureka®, Gotham®, Healthcare Lighting®, Hydrel®, Indy™, IOTA®, Juno®, Lucid®, Luminaire LED™, Luminis®, Mark Architectural Lighting™, nLight®, Peerless®, RELOC® Wiring, ROAM®, Sensor Switch®, Sunoptics® and Winona® Lighting.  Visit us at www.acuitybrands.com

Media Contact:
Neil Egan
[email protected]
770-860-2957

