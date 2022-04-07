Acuity Brands Appoints Sach Sankpal as Senior Vice President, Growth and Transformation

Sach Sankpal Acuity Brands Appoints Sach Sankpal, pictured here, as Senior Vice President, Growth and Transformation

Atlanta, April 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE: AYI) (“Acuity” or the “Company”), a market-leading industrial technology company, today announced the appointment of Sach Sankpal as Senior Vice President, Growth and Transformation, and a member of the executive leadership team. Sankpal will lead the technology organization, deploy the Company’s Better.Smarter.Faster. operating system, and direct integration efforts for future Acuity mergers and acquisitions. He brings extensive experience leading successful business transformations in the industrial sector.

“We are excited to have Sach on our team,” said Neil Ashe, Chairman, President and CEO, Acuity Brands, Inc. “He will play a critical role in leading efforts to support our business transformation through technology, how we work, and integrating new businesses.”

Sankpal is a proven leader with a successful track record of driving growth, operational excellence, and transformation at global industrial and technology companies. Before joining Acuity, Sankpal was the President of Product & Solutions at Resideo, Inc., a leader in smart home and IoT technologies, and helped to lead the turnaround of the business. Prior to his role at Resideo, Inc., Sankpal served as the Senior Vice President at Trimble, Inc, where he successfully executed acquisitions, delivered new IoT solutions, and helped the organization create best practices in strategic marketing, pricing, and Hoshin execution. Before Trimble, Sankpal served as the President of Honeywell Global Safety Products, where he led a recovery of the business by driving operational excellence in delivery and productivity, transforming the company’s R&D capabilities, and enhancing its roadmap

Sankpal earned his Master of Business Administration degree from Dartmouth, a Master of Science degree from the University of Maryland, and a Bachelor of Science degree from Rutgers University.

About Acuity Brands

Acuity Brands, Inc. is a market-leading industrial technology company. We use technology to solve problems in spaces and light. Through our two business segments, Acuity Brands Lighting and Controls (“ABL”) and the Intelligent Spaces Group (“ISG”), we design, manufacture, and bring to market products and services that make a valuable difference in people’s lives. We achieve growth through the development of innovative new products and services, including lighting, lighting controls, building management systems, and location-aware applications.



We are based in Atlanta, Georgia, with operations across North America, Europe, and Asia and are powered by approximately 13,500 dedicated and talented associates.



Visit us at www.acuitybrands.com.

