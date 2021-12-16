Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Top News / Acuity Brands to Announce Fiscal 2022 First Quarter Results on January 7, 2022

Acuity Brands to Announce Fiscal 2022 First Quarter Results on January 7, 2022

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 17 mins ago

Atlanta, GA, Dec. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE: AYI) (“Company”) today announced that the Company is planning to release its fiscal 2021 first-quarter earnings results on Friday, January 7th, at 6:00 a.m. (EDT) to be followed by a conference call at 8:00 a.m. (EDT).  Neil Ashe, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer of Acuity Brands, will lead the call.  

The conference call and earnings release can be accessed via the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website at investors.acuitybrands.com. The online replay will remain available for a limited time following the call. A replay of the call will also be posted to the Investor Relations site within two hours of the completion of the conference call and will be archived on the site.  

To learn more about Acuity Brands, please visit the Company’s website. Acuity Brands uses its website as a channel of distribution for material Company information. Financial and other material information regarding Acuity Brands is routinely posted on the Company’s website and is readily accessible. 

About Acuity Brands

Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE: AYI) is a market-leading industrial technology company. We use technology to solve problems in spaces and light. Through our two business segments, Acuity Brands Lighting and Lighting Controls (“ABL”) and the Intelligent Spaces Group (“ISG”), we design, manufacture, and bring to market products and services that make the world more brilliant, productive, and connected. We achieve growth through the development of innovative new products and services, including lighting, lighting controls, building management systems, and location-aware applications.

Acuity Brands achieves customer-focused efficiencies that allow the Company to increase market share and deliver superior returns. The Company looks to aggressively deploy capital to grow the business and to enter attractive new verticals. 

Acuity Brands is based in Atlanta, Georgia, with operations across North America, Europe, and Asia. The Company is powered by approximately 13,000 dedicated and talented associates. Visit us at www.acuitybrands.com

#  #  #  #  #

Investor Contact:
Charlotte McLaughlin
investorrelations@acuitybrands.com

GlobeNewswire
Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)
Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2021, All Rights Reserved.