ATLANTA, May 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE: AYI) (the “Company”) today announced that it is planning to release its fiscal 2024 third quarter results on Thursday, June 27, 2024, at 6:00 a.m. (EST), followed by a conference call at 8:00 a.m. (EST). Neil Ashe, Chairman, President, and Chief Executive Officer of Acuity Brands will lead the call.

The webcast, earnings release, and supplemental presentation can be accessed via the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website at www.investors.acuitybrands.com on Thursday, June 27, 2024. The online replay will remain available for a limited time following the call. A replay of the call will also be posted to the Investor Relations site two hours after the completion of the conference call and will be archived on the website.

About Acuity Brands

Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE: AYI) is a market-leading industrial technology company. We use technology to solve problems in spaces, light, and more things to come. Through our two business segments, Acuity Brands Lighting and Lighting Controls (ABL) and the Intelligent Spaces Group (ISG), we design, manufacture, and bring to market products and services that make a valuable difference in people’s lives.

We achieve growth through the development of innovative new products and services, including lighting, lighting controls, building management solutions, and location-aware applications. We achieve customer-focused efficiencies that allow us to increase market share and deliver superior returns. We look to aggressively deploy capital to grow the business and to enter attractive new verticals.

Acuity Brands, Inc. is based in Atlanta, Georgia, with operations across North America, Europe, and Asia. The Company is powered by more than 12,000 dedicated and talented associates. Visit us at www.acuitybrands.com.

Investor Contact:

Charlotte McLaughlin

Vice President, Investor Relations

(404) 853-1456

[email protected]

Media Contact:

April Appling

Vice President, Corporate Communications & Events

[email protected]