CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. and CARMEL, Ind., March 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Acumen Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: ABOS), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing a novel therapeutic that targets toxic soluble amyloid beta oligomers for the treatment of Alzheimer’s disease, announced today that management will participate in a fireside chat at the Stifel 2023 Virtual CNS Days on Wednesday, March 29, 2023 at 12:30 p.m. ET. The live webcast may be accessed under the Investors tab on www.acumenpharm.com and will be archived for 14 days.
About Acumen Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
Acumen, headquartered in Charlottesville, VA, with clinical operations based in Carmel, IN, is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing a novel therapeutic that targets toxic soluble amyloid beta oligomers (AβOs) for the treatment of Alzheimer’s disease (AD). Acumen’s scientific founders pioneered research on AβOs, which a growing body of evidence indicates are primary triggers of Alzheimer’s disease pathology. Acumen is currently focused on advancing its investigational product candidate, ACU193, a humanized monoclonal antibody that selectively targets toxic soluble AβOs in INTERCEPT-AD, a Phase 1 clinical trial involving early Alzheimer’s disease patients. For more information, visit www.acumenpharm.com.
