Acumen Pharmaceuticals to Report First Quarter 2022 Financial Results on May 16, 2022

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. and CARMEL, Ind., May 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Acumen Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: ABOS), a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of novel targeted therapeutics for Alzheimer’s disease (AD), today announced that the company will report its financial results for the first quarter 2022 on Monday, May 16, 2022. The company will host a conference call and live audio webcast at 4:30 p.m. ET to provide a business and financial update.

Acumen will host a conference call and live audio webcast on Monday, May 16, at 4:30 pm ET. The live webcast may be accessed from the Investors section of the Company’s website at www.acumenpharm.com. Please connect to the website prior to the start of the conference call to ensure adequate time for any software downloads that may be necessary. Investors may participate in the conference call by dialing +1 877 311-0573 in the U.S., or +1 470 495-9505 outside the U.S., and entering passcode 2586595.

An archived version of the webcast will be available for at least 30 days in the Investors section of the Company’s website at www.acumenpharm.com.

About Acumen Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
Acumen, headquartered in Charlottesville, VA, with clinical operations based in Carmel, IN, is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company developing a novel disease-modifying approach to treat Alzheimer’s disease. Acumen’s scientific founders pioneered research on AβOs, which a growing body of evidence indicates are primary triggers of Alzheimer’s disease pathology. Acumen is currently focused on advancing its investigational immunotherapy drug, ACU193, a humanized monoclonal antibody that selectively targets toxic AβOs in INTERCEPT-AD, a Phase I clinical trial involving early Alzheimer’s disease patients. For more information, visit www.acumenpharm.com.

Contacts:

Media:
AcumenPR@westwicke.com

Investors:
investors@acumenpharm.com 

