Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Top News / Acutus Medical Updates Time and Date of Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Financial Results

Acutus Medical Updates Time and Date of Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Financial Results

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 1 min ago

CARLSBAD, Calif., March 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Acutus Medical, Inc. (“Acutus” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: AFIB), an arrhythmia management company focused on improving the way cardiac arrhythmias are diagnosed and treated, today updated the planned release of its fourth quarter and full year 2021 financial results to March 30, 2022, as the fiscal year end 2021 audit is not yet complete and is ongoing. There is no disagreement by management with the independent auditors, and the Company fully expects to be in compliance with its SEC filing requirements.   

Webcast and Conference Call Information
Acutus will host a conference call to discuss the fourth quarter and full year 2021 financial results after market close on Wednesday, March 30, 2022 at 1:30 p.m. Pacific Time / 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time. The conference call can be accessed live over the phone (833) 570-1131 for U.S. callers or (914) 987-7078 for international callers, using conference ID: 4985645. The live webinar can be accessed at https://ir.acutusmedical.com.

About Acutus
Acutus is an arrhythmia management company focused on improving the way cardiac arrhythmias are diagnosed and treated. Acutus is committed to advancing the field of electrophysiology with a unique array of products and technologies which will enable more physicians to treat more patients more efficiently and effectively. Through internal product development, acquisitions and global partnerships, Acutus has established a global sales presence delivering a broad portfolio of highly differentiated electrophysiology products that provide its customers with a complete solution for catheter-based treatment of cardiac arrhythmias. Founded in 2011, Acutus is based in Carlsbad, California.

Investor Contact: Media Contact:
Caroline Corner Holly Windler
ICR Westwicke M: 619-929-1275
D: 415-202-5678 media@acutusmedical.com
caroline.corner@westwicke.com

GlobeNewswire
Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)
Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2022, All Rights Reserved.