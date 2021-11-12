ACV Participates as Active Sponsor and Exhibitor at Used Car Week 2021

Breaking News
The leading digital automotive marketplace will participate in a wide variety of speaking sessions and events from November 15-18 in Las Vegas, Nevada

BUFFALO, N.Y., Nov. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — ACV (Nasdaq: ACVA), the leading digital automotive marketplace and data services partner for dealers and commercial partners, is pleased to participate at Used Car Week 2021, an annual conference that unites all corners of the used-car industry, as a platinum-level sponsor and exhibitor.

ACV CEO George Chamoun will provide the opening keynote address on Thursday, November 18, discussing the company’s growth since going public in March and offering a preview for what lies ahead. Additional ACV thought leaders will participate in speaking sessions and events throughout the conference.

Several ACV teammates will also be honored during the week, including Area Vice President Pam Patton at the Women in Remarketing-Used Car Week Leadership Luncheon and Director of Analytics, John Coles, at Auto Remarketing’s 40 Under 40 Luncheon.

ACV team members will share their perspectives on the used car industry at the following sessions (all times pacific time):

Monday, November 15, 3:30pm – 4:00pm

  • Title: Level Up: How Franchised Dealers Can Beat Online Supercenters
  • Speaker: Tim Scoutelas, Director of Strategic Accounts, MAX Digital
  • Track: Pre-Owned Con

Tuesday, November 16, 11:15am – 11:45am

  • Title: Work Smarter Not Harder: Machine Learning & AI Lead to A+ CRs
  • Speaker: Doug Hadden, Vice President, Field Initiatives, ACV
  • Track: Pre-Owned Con

Wednesday, November 17, 10:15am – 10:45am

  • Title: How Vehicle Condition Reports Drive Profits Through Efficient Buying and Selling
  • Panel Moderator: Kraig Quisenberry, Vice President of Major Accounts, ACV
  • Track: Used Car Week

Wednesday, November 17, 11:00am – 11:30am and Thursday, November 18 3:30pm – 4:00pm

  • Title: Blurring of Retail & Wholesale Lines
  • Panelist: Tyler Hall, Founder & CEO, Drivably
  • Track: Used Car Week

Wednesday, November 17, 11:45am – 1:00pm

  • Women in Remarketing-Used Car Week Leadership Luncheon
  • Pam Patton, Area Vice President at ACV, being honored 

Wednesday, November 17, 4:15pm – 4:45pm

  • Title: Remarketing Technology – The Industry Adapts, Changes and Succeeds
  • Panelist: George Chamoun, CEO, ACV
  • Track: NRC

Thursday, November 18, 9:15am – 9:45am

  • Title: Opening Keynote
  • Speaker: George Chamoun, CEO, ACV
  • Track: NAVIcon

Thursday, November 18, 1:00pm – 2:15pm

  • Auto Remarketing’s 40 Under 40 Luncheon
  • John Coles, Director of Analytics at ACV, being honored 

Thursday, November 18, 1:30pm – 2:15pm

  • Title: Women in Remarketing Panel
  • Panelist: Pam Patton, Area VP, ACV
  • Track: NRC

For more information on ACV, visit acvauto.com. ACV executives will also be available to engage at Booth 200.

About ACV
ACV provides a vibrant digital marketplace for wholesale vehicle transactions and data services that offers transparent and accurate vehicle information to customers. On a mission to build and enable the most trusted and efficient digital marketplaces for buying and selling used vehicles, ACV’s platform leverages data insights and technology to power its digital marketplace and data services, enabling dealers and commercial partners to buy, sell and value vehicles with confidence and efficiency. ACV’s network of brands includes ACV Auctions, ACV Transportation and ACV Capital within its Marketplace Products as well as True360, ACV Data Services and MAX Digital.

Media Contact:
Stephanie Carrig
scarrig@acvauctions.com

