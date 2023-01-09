ACV experts in dealership operations and data technology will host educational workshop and compete in new Pitch Competition

BUFFALO, N.Y., Jan. 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — ACV (Nasdaq: ACVA), the leading digital automotive marketplace and data services partner for dealers and commercial partners, will be exhibiting at the 2023 National Automobile Dealers Association (NADA) Show , while also hosting its first educational workshop and appearing in the show’s first-ever Exhibitor Pitch Competition .

On Thursday, January 26, at 1:00 p.m. CT, Vice President of Business Development Randy Barone will lead an educational workshop on the Variable Operations track: “ Windshield or Rear-view Mirror? How do you manage used cars? ” Barone, a 30-year automotive industry veteran and former dealer, will focus on inventory management strategies. Attendees will learn how to pivot ahead of market fluctuations and inventory volatility through the use of data to value cars accurately, buy more profitable vehicles and manage inventory. The workshop will explore ways to diversify vehicle acquisition, including better buying-center experiences and unique consumer sourcing strategies.

On Friday, January 27, at 10 a.m. CT, ACV’s technology thought-leaders and engineers, Senior Director of Research and Development Michael Pokora and Director of Research and Development Philip Schneider, Ph.D., will take the Main Stage to compete in NADA’s new Exhibitor Pitch Competition . Pokora and Schneider were selected after submitting a one-minute video pitch for ACV’s industry-leading inspection tool, APEXTM. APEX is the latest generation of ACV’s listening tool, Audio Motor Profile Ⓡ (AMP Ⓡ ) , and now boasts a multitude of sensors that record the vehicle’s engine sound and vibration and detect certain emission anomalies. Machine learning algorithms then analyze and compare the data to ACV’s vast vehicle intelligence data library to report on the condition of the vehicle, assisting dealers in making informed inventory management decisions.

As first-round finalists, the duo will deliver an engaging two-minute Shark Tank-like pitch on the Main Stage for the chance to be named the Grand Prize Winner and receive a 20-minute time slot on the Live Stage later at the 2023 NADA Show. The winner, selected based on creativity, content and overall value proposition, will also be featured on NADA’s digital platforms as the first winner of what may become a recurring event.

“The NADA Show is a huge focus for the team at ACV,” said ACV CEO George Chamoun. “We look forward to connecting with our dealer partners on site at this annual event and growing our presence each year. It’s one of the many ways we learn about dealer pain points with the ever-changing market and how we can equip our team to be the best partners possible. I’m so proud of our teammates and thought-leaders who will be joining this year – representing the company at our booth, the educational workshops and the new Pitch Competition.”

Learn more about ACV’s product offerings at www.acvauctions.com and meet in-person at the ACV booth (#3141) January 27-29 by booking an appointment online .

About ACV

ACV is on a mission to transform the automotive industry by building the most trusted and efficient digital marketplace and data solutions for sourcing, selling and managing used vehicles with transparency and comprehensive insights that were once unimaginable.

ACV marketplace products include ACV Auctions, ACV Transportation and ACV Capital and its leading data products include True360, MAX Digital, Drivably and Monk SAS. For more information about ACV, visit www.acvauto.com .

