BUFFALO, N.Y., Nov. 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — ACV (NASDAQ: ACVA), the leading online automotive marketplace for dealers, announced today that members of its management team will present at the 2022 Raymond James Technology Investors Conference on December 6, 2022 at 11:30 AM Eastern Time.

A webcast of the event will be available on the Company’s investor relations website at https://investors.acvauto.com/ . An archived replay of the webcast will be available following the live presentation.

About ACV Auctions

ACV is on a mission to transform the automotive industry by building the most trusted and efficient digital marketplace and data solutions for sourcing, selling and managing used vehicles with transparency and comprehensive insights that were once unimaginable.

ACV’s network of brands include ACV Auctions, ACV Transportation and ACV Capital within its Marketplace Products as well as True360, MAX Digital, Drivably and Monk. For more information about ACV, visit www.acvauto.com.

