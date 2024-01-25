BUFFALO, N.Y., Jan. 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — ACV (Nasdaq: ACVA), a leading digital automotive marketplace and data services partner for dealers and commercial clients, announced today that the Company will report fourth quarter 2023 financial results after market close and host a conference call at 5:00 p.m. ET on Wednesday, February 21, 2024.

To access the live conference call, please pre-register using this link. Registrants will receive confirmation with dial-in details.

A live webcast of the call will be available on the Company’s investor relations website at https://investors.acvauto.com/, and an archived replay will be available following the live event.

About ACV

ACV is on a mission to transform the automotive industry by building the most trusted and efficient digital marketplace and data solutions for sourcing, selling and managing used vehicles with transparency and comprehensive insights that were once unimaginable.

ACV offerings include ACV Auctions, ACV Transportation, ACV Capital, MAX Digital, True360, and ClearCar. For more information about ACV, visit www.acvauto.com.

Trademark reference: ACV, the ACV logo, and ClearCar are registered trademarks or trademarks of ACV Auctions, Inc. or its affiliates in the United States and/or other countries. All other trademarks referenced herein are the property of their respective owners.

Investor Contact:

Tim Fox

[email protected]

Media Contact:

Maura Duggan

[email protected]