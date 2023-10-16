BUFFALO, N.Y., Oct. 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — ACV (Nasdaq: ACVA), a leading digital automotive marketplace and data services partner for dealers and commercial clients, announced today that the Company will report third quarter 2023 financial results after market close and host a conference call at 5:00 p.m. ET on Monday, November 6, 2023.

To access the live conference call, please pre-register using this link. Registrants will receive confirmation with dial-in details.

A live webcast of the call will be available on the Company’s investor relations website at https://investors.acvauto.com/, and an archived replay will be available following the live event.

About ACV

ACV is on a mission to transform the automotive industry by building the most trusted and efficient digital marketplace and data solutions for sourcing, selling and managing used vehicles with transparency and comprehensive insights that were once unimaginable.

ACV marketplace products include ACV Auctions, ACV Transportation and ACV Capital and its leading data products include True360, MAX Digital, Drivably and Monk. For more information about ACV, visit www.acvauto.com.

Trademark reference: ACV and the ACV logo are registered trademarks or trademarks of ACV Auctions, Inc. or its affiliates in the United States and/or other countries. All other trademarks referenced herein are the property of their respective owners.

Investor Contact:

Tim Fox

tfox@acvauctions.com

Media Contact:

Maura Duggan

mduggan@acvauctions.com