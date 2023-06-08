Leadership emphasized ongoing investments in artificial intelligence and machine learning to empower dealers and commercial partners

BUFFALO, N.Y., June 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — ACV (Nasdaq: ACVA), a leading digital automotive marketplace and data services partner for dealers and commercial partners, hosted its second Analyst Day in New York City on June 1st. The session showcased the company’s ongoing growth and technological innovation, including utilization of artificial intelligence (AI) to enhance dealer partners’ inspection, pricing and consumer acquisition capabilities. ACV leadership updated analysts and investors on its progress equipping dealers, commercial partners and their end consumers with the most trusted and efficient digital marketplace and data solutions.

The session focused on the following current innovations and advancements:

ACV’s continued leverage of AI and other leading sensory-based technologies to challenge what is possible in the aftermarket automotive space, delivering innovative inspection hardware to create new data insights. With over 3 million vehicle inspections and over 2 million vehicles sold to date, ACV is amassing a database primed to enable continued AI capabilities.

and over 2 million vehicles sold to date, ACV is amassing a database primed to enable continued AI capabilities. ACV’s inspection advancements were further unveiled for the ArbGuard and Copilot products. These AI-based offerings are designed to enhance inspection and condition reporting quality to reduce volume of arbitrations and financial impact. Both technologies leverage machine learning and predictive analytics driven by ACV’s data moat to inform Vehicle Condition Inspectors (VCIs) of vehicle-specific issues.

for the ArbGuard and Copilot products. These AI-based offerings are designed to enhance inspection and condition reporting quality to reduce volume of arbitrations and financial impact. Both technologies leverage machine learning and predictive analytics driven by ACV’s data moat to inform Vehicle Condition Inspectors (VCIs) of vehicle-specific issues. Continued advancements in MONK’s AI-based visual vehicle inspection capabilities were highlighted, including how its cosmetic damage detection enables even more efficiency and accuracy in vehicle condition reports. The MONK AI technology is now further integrated within ACV’s inspection process, enabling the capture and machine learning training of over 1.5 million images per month, resulting in a reduction in cosmetic arbitration volume. Over the last year, through the daily efforts of ACV’s VCIs, the MONK AI database has grown more than eight-fold. The data quality has also increased with the latest analysis showing significant continued gains in accuracy of visual inspections.

The team also covered further leverage and integration of Virtual Lift® and APEX. ACV’s nationwide network of VCIs utilize these industry leading inspection tools to deliver more transparency to the inspection process, while continuing to expand its data moat. Virtual Lift®, the industry’s first mobile vehicle undercarriage imaging tool, aids in the detection of frame damage, rust quantification and missing parts, such as catalytic converters, a trending pain point for dealers across the country. APEX represents the pinnacle of automotive data collection systems and continues to accelerate the quality and value of ACV’s data for dealers and commercial partners, amassing insights discovered through sound, smell and touch.

“At this year’s Analyst Day we focused on the significant progress we’ve made gaining market share, extending our competitive moat with continued innovation and our proven business model,” said George Chamoun, CEO at ACV. “As we continue to build our suite of innovative technology solutions with the seamless integration of more advanced machine learning and AI models, we’re driving closer to our goal of building the most trusted and transparent digital marketplace and data solutions for dealers, commercial partners and their end users.”

The session also previewed upcoming rollouts:

ACV is continuing to leverage its data moat to accelerate the next generation of pricing tools, which will continue to minimize price friction for dealers looking to acquire consumer inventory. These AI-powered pricing tools offer a guided consumer self-inspection capability improving the connection between vehicle condition and price.

ACV will place its inspection technologies directly in the hands of dealer partners providing them the opportunity to take advantage of ACV’s robust and growing data moat.

“We are winning and growing market share across the country by combining ACV’s vehicle condition and pricing information with dealer needs. We can put more vehicles in the right lots to provide faster inventory turns that drive our partners’ bottom lines,” stated Mike Waterman, chief sales officer at ACV.

“I am extremely proud of everything our team has accomplished and the opportunities they are tackling today with our robust roadmap. We have some of the industry’s most talented teammates working together to solve the needs of our dealer and commercial partners with leading technology solutions. We are continuing on our path to amass quality data to power our AI models. Our inspection tools are advancing, utilizing machine learning to better inspect vehicles and, in turn, generating more accurate pricing models that help our partners sell and acquire inventory that meets their individual needs,” said Vikas Mehta, chief operating officer at ACV.

