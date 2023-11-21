INDIAN WELLS, Calif., Nov. 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The Association of California Water Agencies (ACWA) 2023 Fall Conference & Expo Nov. 29-30 will draw local water agency leaders from throughout California to Indian Wells for updates, analyses and perspectives on multiple water-related issues affecting every part of the state.

Panel discussions will explore current and emerging issues affecting California’s water supply and its management. A few topics include infrastructure funding, groundwater recharge, conservation regulations, wildfire preparedness, as well as food supply and national security.

The ACWA 2023 Fall Conference & Expo will also feature keynote addresses from California Secretary for Environmental Protection Yana Garcia and Public Policy Institute of California (PPIC) President and CEO Tani Cantil-Sakauye, who served as California Chief Justice between 2011 and 2022.

A conference brochure with more information is available online. News media interested in media credentials should contact ACWA Communications Director Heather Engel at heathere@acwa.com or (916) 669-2387.

WHAT: ACWA 2023 Fall Conference & Exhibition WHEN: Wednesday, Nov. 29, through Thursday, Nov. 30 WHERE: Indian Wells, at Renaissance Esmeralda and Hyatt Regency

Media check in at ACWA conference registration desk, Renaissance Esmeralda, 44400 Indian Wells Lane

ACWA is a statewide association of public agencies whose more than 470 members are responsible for about 90% of the water delivered in California. For more information, visit www.acwa.com.

Contact: Heather Engel, Director of Communications |C (916) 669-2387