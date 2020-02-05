Breaking News
ACWA Applauds Gov. Gavin Newsom Comments in Support of Voluntary Agreements

SACRAMENTO, Calif., Feb. 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — ACWA Executive Director Dave Eggerton issued the following statement in response to the announcement by California Gov. Gavin Newsom today reaffirming his unwavering commitment to successfully completing the voluntary agreement process for the Sacramento-San Joaquin River Bay-Delta.

“ACWA applauds Gov. Newsom’s vision and determined leadership in advancing a comprehensive solution to the water-related challenges of the Bay-Delta that improves both the ecosystem health in the Delta and its tributaries and water supply reliability in California,” Eggerton said.

“After years of negotiations, ACWA and its members are excited to see progress on this collaborative approach that will be essential to California’s water future. We are eager to learn more details about the new proposed framework and remain encouraged by the Administration’s strong support for voluntary agreements.”

Newsom announced the new proposed framework as a path forward in a commentary posted today in CalMatters.

Under development by an unprecedented partnership of federal, state and local agencies, and environmental conservation organizations, voluntary agreements rely on a science-based approach to utilizing both land and water resources to maximize sustainable benefits for fish and wildlife while improving water supply reliability for those who depend on the Bay-Delta.

For more information about voluntary agreements, visit www.VoluntaryAgreements.org.

ACWA is a statewide association of public agencies whose more than 450 members are responsible for about 90% of the water delivered in California. For more information, visit www.acwa.com

