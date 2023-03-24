SACRAMENTO, Calif., March 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Association of California Water Agencies (ACWA) Executive Director Dave Eggerton released the following statement today in support of Gov. Gavin Newsom’s Executive Order that updates drought proclamations from 2021.

“ACWA appreciates the governor’s responsiveness to current conditions, which demonstrates the nimble leadership California needs as we continue adapting to more intense swings between climatic extremes.

“His Executive Order lifts certain drought restrictions within his drought proclamations from 2021 and recognizes the value of local water management, which reflects unique conditions affecting water supply in each region of our state.

“ACWA also appreciates the governor’s continued emphasis on streamlining the regulatory approval process for critical water infrastructure projects and his commitment to making groundwater recharge a priority, which supports the hard work of many ACWA member agencies toward attaining groundwater sustainability.”

For more information about the need for investment in water infrastructure and examples of local water infrastructure projects, visit Quench California .

