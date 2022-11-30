Seam Guerin Seam Guerin, scholarship recipient

INDIAN WELLS, Calif., Nov. 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The Association of California Water Agencies (ACWA) today announced the winner of its 2022 Stephen K. Hall Water Law & Policy scholarship. Seam Guerin, a law student at Stanford Law School, was selected from a group of exemplary applicants to receive $10,000 to put toward their law school tuition costs.

Guerin is a third-year student at Stanford Law School. They accepted the scholarship at the 2022 ACWA Fall Conference & Exhibition in Indian Wells, where water professionals from throughout California gather for programs and panel discussions on a variety of key water issues.

“For almost two decades now, ACWA and its funding partners have invested in exceptional graduate-level students who are well on their way to becoming future leaders in our industry,” said ACWA President Pamela Tobin. “We are excited to be able to present this year’s scholarship to a young professional who is ready to take on the challenges and opportunities that exist in California’s agricultural water industry.”

Before Stanford Law School, Guerin graduated with a master’s degree in water science, policy and management from the University of Oxford. They began their career at Self-Help Enterprises in the San Joaquin Valley working with communities facing contaminated and depleted drinking water. Among other commitments, they have been the co-president of OutLaw, the LGBTQ+ student group, the vice president for submissions of the Stanford Environmental Law Journal and a board member of the Environmental Law Society.

The scholarship was established in 2007 in honor of former ACWA Executive Director Steve Hall, who passed away in 2010 after a lengthy battle with ALS.

For more information about ACWA’s scholarship programs, including its three undergraduate scholarships, please visit www.acwa.com/about/scholarships.

Contact: Heather Engel, Director of Communications | (916) 669-2387

ACWA is a statewide association of public agencies whose more than 460 members are responsible for about 90% of the water delivered in California. For more information, visit www.acwa.com.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/79090572-7396-4593-91de-c45a16fa5e7c