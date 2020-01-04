ACWA Comments on Release of Draft Water Resilience Portfolio

SACRAMENTO, Calif., Jan. 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — ACWA Executive Director Dave Eggerton issued the following statement in response to the Newsom Administration’s release of the draft Water Resilience Portfolio. The California Natural Resources Agency, California Environmental Protection Agency and Department of Food and Agriculture developed the draft document to respond to Gov. Gavin Newsom’s 2019 executive order calling for a portfolio of actions to ensure the state’s long-term water resilience and ecosystem health.

“While we’re now reviewing the document in detail, I’m encouraged by what appears to be a comprehensive and collaborative approach to addressing water resilience in California. ACWA submitted specific recommendations to the Administration prior to the draft’s release that reflected our members’ firm belief that local water management is key to the state’s success.

“After a thorough review of the draft document, we look forward to submitting comments and continuing to collaborate with the Administration on finalization of the document.”

