ACWA Members Elect Pamela Tobin as Association President

Cathy Green Wins Vote for ACWA Vice President

PASADENA, Calif., Dec. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Members of the Association of California Water Agencies (ACWA) today announced the election of Pamela Tobin, who serves on San Juan Water District Board of Directors, to a two-year term as president of the statewide association. Cathy Green, who serves on the Orange County Water District Board of Directors, was elected vice president.

The election was held Dec. 1 at ACWA’s 2021 Fall Conference & Exhibition in Pasadena. Tobin and Green will take office in January.

“I am both humbled and proud to have been elected to lead the Association of California Water Agencies,” Tobin said. “We have many challenges before us – but also opportunities. I know through the collective expertise and experience of ACWA’s members that we can tackle any problem.”

Tobin has served on the San Juan Water District Board of Directors since 2004, including three terms as Board President. She also has served multiple terms as chair of both the Sacramento Regional Water Authority (RWA) and the Sacramento Groundwater Authority, and was the recipient of RWA’s 2018 Distinguished Service Award. She was elected vice president of ACWA in 2019 after serving as chair of the ACWA Region 4 Board in 2018-’19.

She succeeds outgoing ACWA President Steve LaMar, who serves on the Irvine Ranch Water District Board of Directors.

Replacing Tobin as vice president, Green was elected to the Orange County Water District Board of Directors in 2010. She currently serves as first vice president. Green has been actively involved in ACWA’s Region 10 and various committee activities for the past nine years. She has also served on ACWA’s Board of Directors, the ACWA Region 10 Board and ACWA’s Executive Committee since 2020. Additionally, she also currently serves on ACWA’s Water Quality and Energy Committees.

ACWA is the largest statewide coalition of public water agencies in the country. The remainder of the association’s 37-member Board of Directors is comprised of the chair and vice chair of each of ACWA’s 10 regions, the chair of each of ACWA’s 13 standing committees, the immediate past president, and the vice president of the ACWA / Joint Powers Insurance Authority.

ACWA is a statewide association of public agencies whose more than 450 members are responsible for about 90% of the water delivered in California. For more information, visit www.acwa.com.

