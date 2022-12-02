Western Canal Water District Assistant General Manager Anjanette Shadle The Association of California Water Agencies (ACWA) on Dec. 1 presented its 17th annual Emissary Award to Western Canal Water District Assistant General Manager Anjanette Shadley. Presented during ACWA’s 2022 Fall Conference & Exhibition in Indian Wells, the award recognizes individuals who have made remarkable contributions to California water through voluntary service to ACWA.

INDIAN WELLS, Calif., Dec. 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The Association of California Water Agencies (ACWA) on Dec. 1 presented its 17th annual Emissary Award to Western Canal Water District Assistant General Manager Anjanette Shadley. Presented during ACWA’s 2022 Fall Conference & Exhibition in Indian Wells, the award recognizes individuals who have made remarkable contributions to California water through voluntary service to ACWA.

Shadley has been actively involved with ACWA for more than a decade and is currently the co-chair of the association’s Agricultural Committee.

“Anjanette Shadley has been a collaborative and thoughtful voice at ACWA, especially for our agricultural members,” said ACWA President Pamela Tobin. “Her dedication and engagement in working to promote ACWA’s goals at the local, regional and state levels are greatly appreciated and we are thrilled to be able to honor her for her contributions.”

Shadley led the first Agricultural Communications Subcommittee and chaired the Voluntary Agreement Communication Workgroup. In addition, she continuously promotes the understanding of ACWA’s agricultural members through member news, social media channels and in advocacy efforts.

Shadley continues to facilitate relationships and communication between ACWA’s agricultural and urban members and has also been a committed contributor to ACWA’s Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Workgroup.

Contact: Heather Engel, Director of Communications | (916) 669-2387

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/d5f4b483-b576-4985-9476-a9e94e088f5e