Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Top News / ACWA Presents Emissary Award to Larry McKenney

ACWA Presents Emissary Award to Larry McKenney

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 25 mins ago

PASADENA, Calif., Dec. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The Association of California Water Agencies (ACWA) today presented its 16th annual Emissary Award to Amador Water Agency General Manager Larry McKenney. Presented at ACWA’s 2021 Fall Conference & Exhibition in Pasadena, the award recognizes individuals who have made remarkable contributions to California water through voluntary service to ACWA.

McKenney has served as a respected voice on ACWA’s Board of Directors since 2015 and is currently Chair of the Business Development Committee and member of the Region 3 Board.

“Larry McKenney has been a collaborative and respected voice at ACWA,” said ACWA President Steve LaMar. “His engagement while serving on the Board of Directors during these past years has proven him as an invaluable member of the water community.”

McKenney has also served as a member and Chair of ACWA’s Region 10 Board, Local Government Committee, Executive Committee, Legal Affairs Committee and DAC Drinking Water Initiative Task Force.

Prior to joining Amador Water Agency, McKenney was executive counsel to the Santa Ana Watershed Project Authority, director of the Watershed & Coastal Resources Division of Orange County Public Works and director of the Office of Water Resources at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton.

He is a graduate of the U.S. Naval Academy and the University of Texas School of Law. He served in the U.S. Marine Corps as an artillery officer and later as an attorney before retiring in 2007.

ACWA is a statewide association of public agencies whose more than 450 members are responsible for about 90% of the water delivered in California. For more information, visit www.acwa.com

Contact: Heather Engel, Director of Communications | (916) 441-4545 | C (760) 217-0627

GlobeNewswire
Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)
Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2021, All Rights Reserved.