ACWA Responds to Expansion of Drought Proclamation, Proposed Funding for Water Infrastructure and COVID-19-Related Water Debt

SACRAMENTO, Calif., May 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Association of California Water Agencies (ACWA) Executive Director Dave Eggerton issued the following statement in response to Gov. Gavin Newsom’s proclamation for the expansion of the drought emergency and proposal to invest $5.1 billion over four years for drought infrastructure, preparedness and response, in addition to proposing $1 billion to address customer water debt stemming from the COVID-19 pandemic.

“ACWA appreciates the governor’s targeted and strategic approach to expanding the emergency drought proclamation in California and his strong commitment to increased investment in water infrastructure, drought response and improved climate resilience.

“The extended drought emergency covers areas of the state hardest hit by drought while recognizing the significant investments in water reliability made by local water managers across the state.

“The governor’s funding plan includes $1 billion to address water customer debt that has accumulated due to the financial impacts of COVID-19. This funding is essential to recovering from the pandemic in a way that helps impacted Californians, while preserving the operational viability of water systems.

“ACWA is keenly aware of the growing impacts of climate change on local water managers’ ability to provide a reliable water supply and has strongly advocated for funding investments aimed at increasing water resilience. From droughts, floods, catastrophic wildfires, and sea level rise, water managers are faced with growing challenges exasperated by climate change. For these reasons, ACWA supports state funding for immediate drought relief and longer-term projects that will increase California’s water resilience.”

