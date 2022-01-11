ACWA Responds to Gov. Newsom’s Proposed State Budget

SACRAMENTO, Jan. 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Association of California Water Agencies (ACWA) Executive Director Dave Eggerton released the following statement today on Gov. Gavin Newsom’s proposed state budget plan for the 2022-’23 fiscal year.

“ACWA appreciates the Governor’s proposal for additional funding for drought relief, which further builds on the robust fiscal commitments in this area made through the final 2021-’22 budget. Among the many funding areas announced today, it is especially encouraging to hear Gov. Newsom’s proposal to invest $180 million in additional funding for enhancing water conservation efforts.

“ACWA looks forward to continuing to collaborate with the Newsom Administration and the Legislature regarding the Governor’s proposed budget, which emphasizes our shared dedication to overcoming the challenges posed by the current drought and climate change. ACWA will continue advocating for additional funding in other categories, which include dam safety among many specific and critical water infrastructure needs.”

ACWA is a statewide association of public agencies whose more than 460 members are responsible for about 90% of the water delivered in California. For more information, visit www.acwa.com

