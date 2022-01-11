Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Top News / ACWA Responds to Gov. Newsom’s Proposed State Budget

ACWA Responds to Gov. Newsom’s Proposed State Budget

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 25 mins ago

SACRAMENTO, Jan. 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Association of California Water Agencies (ACWA) Executive Director Dave Eggerton released the following statement today on Gov. Gavin Newsom’s proposed state budget plan for the 2022-’23 fiscal year.

“ACWA appreciates the Governor’s proposal for additional funding for drought relief, which further builds on the robust fiscal commitments in this area made through the final 2021-’22 budget. Among the many funding areas announced today, it is especially encouraging to hear Gov. Newsom’s proposal to invest $180 million in additional funding for enhancing water conservation efforts.

“ACWA looks forward to continuing to collaborate with the Newsom Administration and the Legislature regarding the Governor’s proposed budget, which emphasizes our shared dedication to overcoming the challenges posed by the current drought and climate change. ACWA will continue advocating for additional funding in other categories, which include dam safety among many specific and critical water infrastructure needs.”

ACWA is a statewide association of public agencies whose more than 460 members are responsible for about 90% of the water delivered in California. For more information, visit www.acwa.com

Contact: Heather Engel, Director of Communications | (916) 441-4545 | C (760) 217-0627

GlobeNewswire
Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)
Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2022, All Rights Reserved.