ACWA Virtual Conference Features State, National Water Leaders

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 5 mins ago

SACRAMENTO, Calif., July 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The Association of California Water Agencies (ACWA) will host its 2020 Summer Virtual Conference & Exhibition July 29-30, when Calif. Lt. Gov. Eleni Kounalakis and four top decision makers within the state’s water industry will address attendees.

The virtual event temporarily replaces one of ACWA’s biannual in-person conferences. Kounalakis will open the conference with a morning address on July 29, followed by an afternoon keynote speech by California Natural Resources Secretary Wade Crowfoot. The following day will feature keynote addresses from U.S. Bureau of Reclamation Commissioner Brenda Burman, State Water Resources Control Board Chairman Joaquin Esquivel and Department of Water Resources Director Karla Nemeth.

As with traditional ACWA conferences, the virtual event will include forums and discussion panels on top issues affecting California water agencies, such as Bay-Delta policy, groundwater management, safe drinking water, water quality regulations and the financial impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on water agencies.

The full conference program with event dates and specific times is available online. News media interested in covering parts of the virtual conference can make arrangements for accessing it online by contacting ACWA Communications Director Heather Engel at [email protected] or by calling (760) 217-0627.

WHAT: ACWA’s 2020 Virtual Conference & Exhibition
WHEN: Wednesday, July 29 and Thursday, July 30

﻿ACWA is a statewide association of public agencies whose more than 450 members are responsible for about 90% of the water delivered in California. For more information, visit www.acwa.com

Contact: Heather Engel, Director of Communications |C (760) 217-0627

 

