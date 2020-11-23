ACWA Virtual Fall Conference Features California Water Leaders and Experts

SACRAMENTO, Calif., Nov. 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The Association of California Water Agencies (ACWA) will host its 2020 Fall Virtual Conference & Exhibition on Dec. 2-3 and include a post-election analysis among numerous forums and programs featuring the latest developments within California water.

The event temporarily replaces one of ACWA’s semi-annual in-person conferences and is the second virtual conference this year. As with all ACWA conferences, a line-up of keynote speakers will address attendees on a variety of top issues within the water industry.

Fall conference keynote speakers will include Daniel Swain, who will discuss climate change and a recent analysis released by the Union of Concerned Scientists. Also, California Environmental Protection Agency Secretary Jared Blumenfeld will join California Natural Resources Agency Secretary Wade Crowfoot and California Department of Food and Agriculture Secretary Karen Ross for a discussion on implementing Gov. Gavin Newsom’s Water Resilience Portfolio.

The conference opens Dec. 2 with a keynote address by Lucas Public Affairs Executive Vice President and Chief Strategy Officer Cassandra Pye, who will discuss leadership and the importance of racial and gender diversity in the workplace. Also, former ACWA Executive Director Timothy Quinn will speak as a Stanford University Fellow and deliver a keynote address on the evolution of effective water management in California.

Additionally, the virtual event will include forums and programs focused on top issues affecting California water agencies, including an expert panel on expected impacts stemming from the 2020 election from a state and national perspective. Forums and panels will also focus on wildfires, state funding for safe drinking water, COVID-19 financial consequences and U.S. Supreme Court rulings on water rights, among other topics.

The full conference program with event dates, specific times and a full list of keynote speakers is available online. News media interested in covering parts of the virtual conference can make arrangements for accessing it by contacting ACWA Communications Director Heather Engel at [email protected] or by calling (760) 217-0627.

WHAT: ACWA’s 2020 Fall Virtual Conference & Exhibition WHEN: Wednesday, Dec. 2, 8 a.m. – 5:15 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 3, 8 a.m. – noon

ACWA is a statewide association of public agencies whose more than 450 members are responsible for about 90% of the water delivered in California. For more information, visit www.acwa.com

Contact: Heather Engel, Director of Communications |C (760) 217-0627