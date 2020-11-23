Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Top News / ACWA Virtual Fall Conference Features California Water Leaders and Experts

ACWA Virtual Fall Conference Features California Water Leaders and Experts

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 15 mins ago

SACRAMENTO, Calif., Nov. 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The Association of California Water Agencies (ACWA) will host its 2020 Fall Virtual Conference & Exhibition on Dec. 2-3 and include a post-election analysis among numerous forums and programs featuring the latest developments within California water.

The event temporarily replaces one of ACWA’s semi-annual in-person conferences and is the second virtual conference this year. As with all ACWA conferences, a line-up of keynote speakers will address attendees on a variety of top issues within the water industry.

Fall conference keynote speakers will include Daniel Swain, who will discuss climate change and a recent analysis released by the Union of Concerned Scientists. Also, California Environmental Protection Agency Secretary Jared Blumenfeld will join California Natural Resources Agency Secretary Wade Crowfoot and California Department of Food and Agriculture Secretary Karen Ross for a discussion on implementing Gov. Gavin Newsom’s Water Resilience Portfolio.

The conference opens Dec. 2 with a keynote address by Lucas Public Affairs Executive Vice President and Chief Strategy Officer Cassandra Pye, who will discuss leadership and the importance of racial and gender diversity in the workplace. Also, former ACWA Executive Director Timothy Quinn will speak as a Stanford University Fellow and deliver a keynote address on the evolution of effective water management in California.

Additionally, the virtual event will include forums and programs focused on top issues affecting California water agencies, including an expert panel on expected impacts stemming from the 2020 election from a state and national perspective. Forums and panels will also focus on wildfires, state funding for safe drinking water, COVID-19 financial consequences and U.S. Supreme Court rulings on water rights, among other topics.

The full conference program with event dates, specific times and a full list of keynote speakers is available online. News media interested in covering parts of the virtual conference can make arrangements for accessing it by contacting ACWA Communications Director Heather Engel at [email protected] or by calling (760) 217-0627.

WHAT: ACWA’s 2020 Fall Virtual Conference & Exhibition
WHEN: Wednesday, Dec. 2, 8 a.m. – 5:15 p.m.
  Thursday, Dec. 3, 8 a.m. – noon

ACWA is a statewide association of public agencies whose more than 450 members are responsible for about 90% of the water delivered in California. For more information, visit www.acwa.com

Contact: Heather Engel, Director of Communications |C (760) 217-0627

GlobeNewswire
Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)
Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2020, All Rights Reserved.