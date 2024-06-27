While President Biden and former President Trump meet on stage at the CNN Presidential Debate, their first face-to-face showdown in their 2024 election rematch, their campaigns will be engaged in combat online and on TV in the ad wars all day Thursday.

The Biden campaign announced Thursday morning what they said would be a seven-figure “media blitz” launched ahead of the CNN Presidential Debate.

They said it includes ads on the websites of Buzzfeed, USA Today, CNN, E

[Read Full story at source]