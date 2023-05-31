SALT LAKE CITY, May 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Myriad Genetics, Inc., (NASDAQ: MYGN), a leader in genetic testing and precision medicine, today announced it has named Adam Brufsky, MD, PhD, FACP, as Scientific Advisor to its oncology business unit. In his new role, Dr. Brufsky is responsible for guiding clinical development and medical affairs to further elevate Myriad’s Precise™ Oncology Solutions portfolio.

“Adam is an accomplished leader and respected expert in the field of medical oncology and brings a unique combination of academic, research and clinical experience to Myriad,” said Michael Lyons, general manager of oncology, Myriad Genetics. “He will play an instrumental role in advancing our long-term vision for growth and innovation in the oncology space.”

Dr. Brufsky is Professor of Medicine at the University of Pittsburgh School of Medicine. He is board-certified in internal medicine and medical oncology. He earned medical and Doctor of Philosophy degrees from the University of Connecticut School of Medicine in Farmington, Conn.; completed a residency in internal medicine at Brigham and Women’s Hospital, Harvard Medical School, and a fellowship in medical oncology at Dana-Farber Cancer Institute.

