Adam Kaufman Joins Premier Sotheby’s International Realty Adam Kaufman has joined the company’s leadership team as senior vice president of the New Development division.

NAPLES, Fla., July 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Premier Sotheby’s International Realty is pleased to announce that Adam Kaufman has joined the company’s leadership team as senior vice president of the New Development division. In this strategic role, Kaufman will head the division, overseeing sales and marketing for the company’s exclusive new development projects across Florida and North Carolina.

Kaufman will hire, train, and manage sales teams, develop strategic relationships with developers and brokers in the company’s markets, and exclusively represent select new development projects. Additionally, he will collaborate closely with Sotheby’s global affiliates to enhance exposure for the company’s premier new development projects.

Kaufman’s illustrious career spans several prominent positions. As president and co-founder of AdaMark Residential since 2022, he spearheaded the company’s operations, overseeing numerous ultra-luxury projects nationwide. Previously, Kaufman served as vice resident and principal at a luxury residential real estate marketing firm, where he led a team of 120 sales agents and administrative staff, contributing to over $1 billion in career growth through decades of expertise in management and sales operations.

“I am honored to join this esteemed organization synonymous with luxury and excellence and am eager to contribute to the brokerage’s continued success,” said Adam Kaufman. “I look forward to driving growth, fostering innovation, and bringing unparalleled new development projects to our discerning clientele.”

Kaufman holds a Bachelor of Arts in education from Fairmont State College, West Virginia. He is a licensed Florida Real Estate Broker, a member of the Florida Board of REALTORS®, and a former high school history teacher and college football player.

Budge Huskey, president and chief executive officer of Premier Sotheby’s International Realty, expressed enthusiasm about Kaufman’s appointment: “Adam brings a wealth of experience to our team. He is an expert in new development across both regional and national markets and his robust network of industry relationships is invaluable. With his exceptional expertise and proven track record, I am confident Adam will be a remarkable addition to our team.”

About Premier Sotheby’s International Realty

Headquartered in Naples, Florida, Premier Sotheby’s International Realty has over 1,400 sales professionals in 40 locations throughout Florida and North Carolina. Premier Sotheby’s International Realty also benefits from an association with the storied Sotheby’s auction house, established in 1744. The brokerage was founded by The Lutgert Companies, a prominent member of Southwest Florida’s business community since 1964, and is proudly associated with Peerage Realty Partners. For more information, visit premiersothebysrealty.com.

