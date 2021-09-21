Breaking News
Adam Lipkin Joins Greystone Capital Advisors as Vice President

NEW YORK, Sept. 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Greystone, a leading national commercial real estate finance company, announced that Adam Lipkin has joined Greystone Capital Advisors as a Vice President. He joins the capital solutions advisory group to leverage his deep capital markets knowledge and experience, including expertise in Commercial Property Assessed Clean Energy (C-PACE), to help craft innovative debt and equity solutions for clients and originate large-loan agency and FHA opportunities within his extensive client network.

Mr. Lipkin has worked in the commercial real estate finance industry for nearly two decades, and joins Greystone from Counterpointe Sustainable Real Estate LLC, a direct lender for C-PACE, where he served as Executive Director. Prior to that role, he was a Vice President at Grandbridge Real Estate Capital where he arranged complex finance structures for CRE. Earlier in his career, Mr. Lipkin worked in capital advisory with HFF and a subsequent boutique advisory team, Olympian Capital Group, that arranged more than $2 billion in senior and mezzanine debt, preferred equity, and joint venture equity. Prior to his advisory work, Mr. Lipkin served at Ernst & Young in the New York Real Estate Advisory Group.

“I’m thrilled for the opportunity to help craft innovative debt and equity solutions as part of the Greystone Capital Advisors team, which has access to an incredible suite of capital solutions,” said Mr. Lipkin. “I’m also excited to bring my expertise in C-PACE, which, as a potentially powerful tool in the capital stack, offers dual benefit to property owners – lower-cost debt as an incentive for energy efficiency, and lower operational costs in the long-term for applying those renewable energy improvements”.

“Adam’s deep capital markets knowledge and unique expertise in C-PACE will be an invaluable asset to Greystone Capital Advisors, as we continue to broaden the range of capital solutions available to clients seeking to finance projects in today’s challenging environment,” said Drew Fletcher, President of Greystone Capital Advisors.

About Greystone
Greystone is a private national commercial real estate finance company with an established reputation as a leader in multifamily and healthcare finance, having ranked as a top FHA, Fannie Mae, and Freddie Mac lender in these sectors. Loans are offered through Greystone Servicing Company LLC, Greystone Funding Company LLC and/or other Greystone affiliates. Greystone Capital Advisors is a full-service real estate capital intermediary and advisory team that services a select group of the most prominent real estate owners and developers across the U.S.  For more information, visit www.greystone.com.

