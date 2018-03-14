Adama Technologies Announces Successful Up-List to OTCQB

LAS VEGAS, March 14, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Via OTC PR Wire — Adama Technologies Corp. (OTCQB:ADAC) announced today that they have been accepted and successfully up-listed to the OTCQB marketplace with OTC Markets.

Harold Tanner, President of Adama Technologies, stated, “We are so excited to have been accepted and to now be trading on the OTCQB Marketplace. We are committed to investor transparency and to continuing to grow and strengthen as a company and that is what OTCQB represents. It is an honor to be included in that classification and we believe that this is the first of many steps forward in that regard. There is great pride in having achieved this milestone, we ultimately have our sights set even higher in the future.”

The company had outlined a path towards growth and development which included development of additional revenue streams, increasing revenues within their current operations and up-listing into the QB Marketplace. Mr. Tanner continued, “We believe that every company ends up somewhere, but very few end up somewhere on purpose. We have mapped a very clear roadmap to grow our business and to create sustainable results for years into the future. I am so very proud of our team and employees for achieving so many of these steps in such a short amount of time. From winning new contracts to bidding additional projects to up-listing to the QB, our team is really putting in the time and effort and performing at a very high level. As investors begin to see and experience what this company is all about and what we have our eyes set on, I think they will be very proud to be a part of something very special.”

The company stated that they intend to keep the market readily updated of additional corporate updates via continued press updates as well as through the company’s social media channels.

About Adama Technologies Military Defense Operations

Adama Technologies completed the acquisition of Alpine Industries in November of 2016. Alpine Industries is a precision machining and aerospace manufacturing company. Since its inception in 1974, Alpine has manufactured several hundred aerospace landing gear components and other spare parts. Alpine continues to work as a US government contractor and currently holds over 15 US Military contracts with the majority of them with the US Air Force. Presently, Alpine manufactures such items as M1 Mine Clearing Blades, hypo-chlorination units, tow bridles, 60 ton jacks for the C5A, AIM-9 missile body trainers, numerous bolts and screws, drag links for the F-16 fighter planes, and many other landing gear parts. In addition to the US military, Alpine also manufactures parts for several private companies including parts for drilling components used in oil and water wells, roller-coasters, motorcycles, zip line parts, crash pads, and drilling carts.

