ADAMAS ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces Commencement of Tender Offer and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

NEW YORK, Oct. 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized stockholder rights law firm, reminds investors of its investigation into whether the officers or directors of Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADMS) breached their fiduciary duties or violated the federal securities laws in connection with the company’s acquisition by Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: SUPN).

On October 12, 2021, Adamas announced that it had entered into an agreement to be acquired by Supernus in a transaction valued at approximately $400M. Pursuant to the merger agreement, Adamas stockholders will receive $8.10 in cash plus two Contingent Value Rights (“CVRs”) worth up to $1.00 for each share of Adamas common stock owned. The CVRs are payable upon the achievement of certain net sales thresholds of GOCOVRI, Adamas’ lead product. The deal is scheduled to close in the fourth quarter of 2021.

On October 25, 2021, Supernus commenced its tender offer to acquire all outstanding shares of Adamas common stock. The tender offer is schedule to expire at one minute following 11:59 P.M. Eastern Time, on November 23, 2021.

Bragar Eagel & Squire is concerned that Adamas’ board of directors oversaw an unfair process and ultimately agreed to an inadequate merger agreement. Accordingly, the firm is investigating all relevant aspects of the deal and is committed to securing the best result possible for Adamas’ stockholders.

