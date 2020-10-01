Breaking News
Adamas appoints new Chief Medical Officer, Adrian Quartel, MD

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 17 mins ago

EMERYVILLE, Calif., Oct. 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: ADMS) a company dedicated to developing and delivering medicines that make a meaningful difference to people affected by neurological diseases, today announced the appointment of Adrian Quartel, MD as Chief Medical Officer. As a member of the executive leadership team, Adrian will provide leadership and direction for all scientific and medical functions.

“We are delighted to welcome Adrian to our leadership team to further accelerate the progress and execution of our long-term growth strategy,” said Neil McFarlane, Chief Executive Officer. “His proven track record in drug development and extensive clinical experience will be especially valuable at this pivotal time as we build our development efforts to expand our reach to more patients.”

“I am excited to join a company which reflects my passion to make an impact on patients with unmet medical needs,” said Adrian Quartel, MD. “I look forward to partnering with the Adamas team and applying my broad industry experience to help us maximize the opportunity to address serious neurological diseases.”

Adrian brings over 20 years of global drug development and pharmaceutical experience, both in academia and industry. He was most recently global head of Medical Affairs at BioMarin, where he oversaw the launch of six products. Prior to BioMarin, Adrian held senior positions leading clinical development and as principal investigator for several studies at Chiltern. He also served in pharmacovigilance, clinical development, and medical affairs roles at Paraxel, Icon and, Astellas. Prior to joining the industry, Adrian worked as a clinical research fellow at UCLA Cedar Sinai and as a resident in cardio-thoracic surgery at Erasmus University Medical Center.

Adrian received his medical degree from Erasmus University Medical School, Rotterdam, in the Netherlands, and his post graduate specialization in pharmaceutical medicine from the Faculty of Pharmaceutical Medicine in London. He is board certified by the General Medical Council (GMC) in pharmaceutical medicine in the United Kingdom.

About Adamas
At Adamas our vision is clear – to deliver innovative medicines that reduce the burden of neurological diseases on patients, caregivers, and society. We are a fully integrated company focused on growing a portfolio of therapies to address a range of neurological diseases. For more information, please visit www.adamaspharma.com.

