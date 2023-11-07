SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Nov. 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Adamas One Corp. (Nasdaq: JEWL) (“Adamas One,” “Adamas” or the “Company”), The Original Lab-Grown Diamond Company™, a high-tech company that leverages proprietary technology to produce high-quality, single-crystal, Lab-Grown Diamonds for jewelry and diamond materials for industrial and technology uses, today announced that it has begun participating on the Webull Corporate Connect Service.

The Adamas One page on the Webull Corporate Connect Service will provide real-time Company updates, important announcements, and other relevant content such as news, earnings reports, investor presentations, marketing materials, industry snapshots and more. Additionally, the Webull platform provides level 2 quotes, after hours trading, robo advisors, fractional shares, trade widgets, enhanced charting tools, educational trading services and much more for their clientele.

“We are excited to join the Webull Corporate Connect Service to generate even stronger transparency and communications with our current shareholders and Webull’s clientele. We feel the new Webull platform will also help in expanding our corporate footprint and in educating a new community with regard to Adamas One, our lab grown diamonds and the industry as a whole,” commented Jay Grdina, Adamas One CEO.

About Webull Financial

Webull is a leading digital investment platform built on next generation global infrastructure. The Webull Group serves tens of millions of users from over 180 countries, providing retail investors with 24/7 access to global financial markets. Users can put investment strategies to work by trading global stocks, ETFs, options and fractional shares, through Webull’s trading platform, which is currently available in the United States, the United Kingdom, Hong Kong, Singapore, Japan, South Africa, and Australia. Webull also offers investment education services, with lessons covering a wide range of topics.

About Adamas One Corp.

Adamas is a lab-grown diamond manufacturer that produces near flawless single-crystal diamonds for gemstone and industrial applications, in its facilities in Greenville, South Carolina. The Company holds 36 patents and uses its proprietary chemical vapor deposition (CVD) to grow gem-sized and smaller diamond crystals. Adamas One™ lab-grown diamonds have the same physical, chemical and optical properties as mined diamonds. The Company’s controlled manufacturing processes enables it to produce very high-quality, high-purity, single-crystal colorless, near colorless and fancy colored Type IIA diamonds to suit a variety of industrial and gemstone applications. The Company intends to market and sell its diamonds into the wholesale jewelry and industrial markets. For more information, visit www.adamasone.com.

Not Mined. Not Fake. Just sped up perfection. ™

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may include “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. To the extent that the information presented in this press release discusses financial projections, information, or expectations about our business plans, results of operations, products or markets, or otherwise makes statements about future events, such statements are forward-looking. Such forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as “should”, “may,” “intends,” “anticipates,” “believes,” “estimates,” “projects,” “forecasts,” “expects,” “plans,” and “proposes.” Although we believe that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, there are a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from such forward-looking statements. You are urged to carefully review and consider any cautionary statements and other disclosures, including the statements made under the heading “Risk Factors” and elsewhere in documents that we file from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of the document in which they are contained, and Adamas One Corp. does not undertake any duty to update any forward-looking statements except as may be required by law. References and links to websites have been provided as a convenience, and the information contained on such websites is not incorporated by reference into this press release.

For more information contact:

Investor Relations

CORE IR

Scott Arnold, Managing Partner

516 222 2560

ir@adamasone.com

Media Relations

CORE IR

Jules Abraham

917 885 7378

Source: Adamas One Corp