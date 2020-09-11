Adamas presents new post-hoc data analysis for GOCOVRI® in Parkinson’s disease patients with dyskinesia at the 2020 Movement Disorder Society Virtual Congress

EMERYVILLE, Calif., Sept. 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: ADMS) a company dedicated to developing and delivering medicines that make a meaningful difference to people affected by neurological diseases, announced today two presentations on GOCOVRI® (amantadine) extended release capsules (ADS-5102) for the treatment of dyskinesia in patients with Parkinson’s disease receiving levodopa-based therapy at the Movement Disorder Society (MDS) 2020 Virtual Congress, September 12-16, 2020.

“These presentations provide further evidence that GOCOVRI may reduce OFF time for people with Parkinson’s, with prolonged effects for at least two years,” said Jean Hubble MD, Vice President, Medical Affairs at Adamas. “Both dyskinesia and OFF disrupt daily activities for people with PD and treating dyskinesia should not come at the expense of increased OFF, or vice versa. For patients who seek good ON time with long-term reductions in dyskinesia and OFF, providers can consider GOCOVRI as a treatment option shown to provide substantial and sustained benefits.”

The following posters will be available in the MDS 2020 Virtual Poster Hall beginning September 11, 2020:

Poster #896: Among Parkinson’s disease patients with both OFF and dyskinesia, ADS-5102 (amantadine) extended-release reduces disruptive motor episodes and improves function: Analysis of phase 3 trials

Lead Author: Robert A. Hauser, MD, MBA, USF Parkinson’s Disease and Movement Disorders Center, Parkinson Foundation Center of Excellence. Poster #955: Long-term effects of ADS-5102 (amantadine) extended release capsules on OFF symptoms in Parkinson’s disease patients with levodopa-induced dyskinesia: Analysis of EASE LID 2 trial

Lead Author: Caroline M. Tanner, MD, PhD, University of California San Francisco.

About Parkinson’s Disease, Dyskinesia, and OFF

Parkinson’s Disease (PD) is a progressive, neurodegenerative disorder caused by the gradual loss of brain cells that produce the neurotransmitter dopamine and affects approximately one million people in the United States. Dopamine decline in the brain results in a wide range of motor (movement-related) and non-motor symptoms. As the disease progresses, people are likely to experience unpredictable stiffness, rigidity, and tremors, referred to as OFF time. The primary treatment for PD is with levodopa; however, over time levodopa may lead to involuntary, uncontrolled movements known as dyskinesia. The abrupt and unpredictable transitions between episodes of dyskinesia, normal movement, and OFF time lead to considerable impact on patients’ lives.

About GOCOVRI®

GOCOVRI® (amantadine) extended-release capsules is the first and only FDA-approved medicine indicated for the treatment of dyskinesia in patients with Parkinson’s disease receiving levodopa-based therapy, with or without concomitant dopaminergic medications. It is also the only medicine clinically proven to reduce both dyskinesia and OFF. Taken once daily at bedtime, GOCOVRI provides an initial lag and a slow rise in amantadine concentration during the night, resulting in a high concentration from the morning and throughout the waking day. Additionally, in the clinical trials, the adjunctive use of GOCOVRI did not require dose changes to dopaminergic therapies. The most commonly observed adverse reactions with GOCOVRI were hallucinations, dizziness, dry mouth, peripheral edema, constipation, falls, and orthostatic hypotension. For more information about GOCOVRI, please visit www.GOCOVRI.com .

IMPORTANT SAFETY INFORMATION

CONTRAINDICATIONS

GOCOVRI® is contraindicated in patients with creatinine clearance below 15 mL/min/1.73 m2

WARNINGS AND PRECAUTIONS

Falling Asleep During Activities of Daily Living and Somnolence: Patients treated with Parkinson’s disease medications have reported falling asleep during activities of daily living. If a patient develops daytime sleepiness during activities that require full attention (e.g., driving a motor vehicle, conversations, eating), GOCOVRI should ordinarily be discontinued or the patient should be advised to avoid potentially dangerous activities.

Suicidality and Depression: Monitor patients for depression, including suicidal ideation or behavior. Prescribers should consider whether the benefits outweigh the risks of treatment with GOCOVRI in patients with a history of suicidality or depression.

Hallucinations/Psychotic Behavior: Patients with a major psychotic disorder should ordinarily not be treated with GOCOVRI because of the risk of exacerbating psychosis. Observe patients for the occurrence of hallucinations throughout treatment, especially at initiation and after dose increases.

Dizziness and Orthostatic Hypotension: Monitor patients for dizziness and orthostatic hypotension, especially after starting GOCOVRI or increasing the dose.

Withdrawal-Emergent Hyperpyrexia and Confusion: Rapid dose reduction or abrupt discontinuation of GOCOVRI, may cause an increase in the symptoms of Parkinson’s disease or cause delirium, agitation, delusions, hallucinations, paranoid reaction, stupor, anxiety, depression, or slurred speech. Avoid sudden discontinuation of GOCOVRI.

Impulse Control/Compulsive Behaviors: Patients may experience urges (e.g. gambling, sexual, money spending, binge eating) and the inability to control them. It is important for prescribers to ask patients or their caregivers about the development of new or increased urges. Consider dose reduction or stopping medications.

ADVERSE REACTIONS

The most common adverse reactions (>10%) were hallucination, dizziness, dry mouth, peripheral edema, constipation, fall, and, orthostatic hypotension.

Please see full Prescribing Information for additional important safety information at https://www.gocovri.com/assets/pdfs/Gocovri_Prescribing_Information.pdf .

About Adamas

At Adamas our vision is clear – to deliver innovative medicines that reduce the burden of neurological diseases on patients, caregivers, and society. We are a fully integrated company focused on growing a portfolio of therapies to address a range of neurological diseases. For more information, please visit www.adamaspharma.com .

Forward-looking statements

Statements contained in this press release regarding matters that may occur in the future are “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including but not limited to, statements contained in this press release regarding Adamas’ expectations of its full year 2020 expenses. Such statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, and actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. For a description of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ from those expressed in forward-looking statements, including risks relating to Adamas’ research, clinical, development and commercial activities relating to GOCOVRI and ADS-5102, and the regulatory and competitive environment and Adamas’ business in general, see Adamas’ Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on August 6, 2020, particularly under the caption “Risk Factors.” In addition, the impact that the current COVID-19 pandemic is having and will have on demand for GOCOVRI, and the unknown duration and severity of the COVID-19 pandemic, add additional risk and uncertainty to these forward-looking statements. Investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this release. Adamas undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement in this press release, except as required by law.

Contact: